France back at Under-17 EURO summit: At a glance
Monday 6 June 2022
France dethroned the Netherlands as the competition returned for the first time since 2019.
Tournament summary
Winners: France
Runners-up: Netherlands
Semi-finalists: Portugal, Serbia
Top scorers
Jovan Milošević (Serbia) 5
Jardell Kanga (Sweden) 4
Afonso Moreira (Portugal) 4
Jason van Duiven (Netherlands) 3
João Veloso (Portugal) 3
Mathys Tel (France) 3
Nelson Weiper (Germany) 3
Including qualifying
Dženan Pejčinović (Germany) 12
Jovan Milošević (Serbia) 10
Mateja Bubanj (Serbia) 8
José Rodrigues (Portugal) 8
Records
- The Netherlands reached their eighth U17 EURO final, having previously shared the U17-era record (2002 onwards) of seven finals with Spain.
- Saël Kumbedi's two goals in the decider made him the ninth different France player to score in the final tournament, one more than the previous record set by Germany in 2017 and equalled by the Netherlands in 2019.
- The Netherlands equalled Spain's record of ten post-2002 U17 EURO semi-final appearances.
- The Netherlands and Spain matched England's record of 14 post-2002 U17 EURO qualifications
- Spain qualified for a record 29th time, including appearances in the former U16 Championship (1982–2001).
All the results/highlights
Group stage
Matchday 1
Monday 16 May
Group A: Italy 2-3 Germany (Nes-Ziona)
Group B: France 6-1 Poland (Ramat Gan)
Group A: Israel 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Le-Zion)
Group B: Bulgaria 1-3 Netherlands (Lod)
Tuesday 17 May
Group C: Serbia 1-1 Belgium (Rishon Le-Zion)
Group D: Denmark 1-2 Sweden (Ramat Gan)
Group C: Turkey 0-2 Spain (Nes-Ziona)
Group D: Scotland 1-5 Portugal (Lod)
Matchday 2
Thursday 19 May
Group A: Germany 3-0 Luxembourg (Rishon Le-Zion)
Group B: Netherlands 2-1 Poland (Lod)
Group A: Israel 0-1 Italy (Nes-Ziona)
Group B: France 4-0 Bulgaria (Ramat Gan)
Friday 20 May
Group C: Serbia 2-1 Turkey (Rishon Le-Zion)
Group D: Denmark 3-1 Scotland (Ramat Gan)
Group C: Spain 2-0 Belgium (Nes-Ziona)
Group D: Portugal 4-2 Sweden (Lod)
Matchday 3
Sunday 22 May
Group B: Netherlands 3-1 France (Rishon Le-Zion)
Group B: Poland 1-1 Bulgaria (Nes-Ziona)
Group A: Luxembourg 0-1 Italy (Ramat Gan)
Group A: Germany 3-0 Israel (Lod)
Monday 23 May
Group C: Spain 1-1 Serbia (Rishon Le-Zion)
Group C: Belgium 3-1 Turkey (Nes-Ziona)
Group D: Portugal 1-3 Denmark (Ramat Gan)
Group D: Sweden 1-0 Scotland (Lod)
Knockout phase
Quarter-finals
Wednesday 25 May
Germany 1-1, 3-4pens France (Rishon Le-Zion)
Netherlands 2-1 Italy (Netanya)
Thursday 26 May
Denmark 1-2 Serbia (Nes-Ziona)
Spain 1-2 Portugal (Netanya)
Semi-finals
Sunday 29 May
France 2-2, 6-5pens Portugal (Netanya)
Netherlands 2-2, 5-3pens Serbia (Netanya)
Final
Wednesday 1 June
France 2-1 Netherlands (Netanya)
Roll of honour
Under-17
2022: France (hosts: Israel)
2019: Netherlands (Republic of Ireland)
2018: Netherlands (England)
2017: Spain (Croatia)
2016: Portugal (Azerbaijan)
2015: France (Bulgaria)
2014: England (Malta)
2013: Russia (Slovakia)
2012: Netherlands (Slovenia)
2011: Netherlands (Serbia)
2010: England (Liechtenstein)
2009: Germany (Germany)
2008: Spain (Turkey)
2007: Spain (Belgium)
2006: Russia (Luxembourg)
2005: Turkey (Italy)
2004: France (France)
2003: Portugal (Portugal)
2002: Switzerland (Denmark)
Under-16
2001: Spain (hosts: England)
2000: Portugal (Israel)
1999: Spain (Czech Republic)
1998: Republic of Ireland (Scotland)
1997: Spain (Germany)
1996: Portugal (Austria)
1995: Portugal (Belgium)
1994: Turkey (Republic of Ireland)
1993: Poland (Turkey)
1992: Germany (Cyprus)
1991: Spain (Switzerland)
1990: Czechoslovakia (East Germany)
1989: Portugal (Denmark)
1988: Spain (Spain)
1987: not awarded (France) – Italy disqualified for fielding ineligible player
1986: Spain (Greece)
1985: Soviet Union (Hungary)
1984: West Germany (West Germany)
1982: Italy (Italy)
Titles (U17 only)
Netherlands 4
France 3
Spain 3
England 2
Portugal 2
Russia 2
Germany 1
Switzerland 1
Turkey 1
Titles (U17 & U16)
Spain 9
Portugal 6
Netherlands 4
France 3
Germany 3 (inc West Germany)
Russia 3 (inc Soviet Union)
England 2
Turkey 2
Czechoslovakia 1
Italy 1
Poland 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Switzerland 1
Final appearances (U17 only)
Netherlands 8
Spain 7
France 5
England 4
Germany 4
Italy 3
Portugal 2
Russia 2
Czech Republic 1
Switzerland 1
Turkey 1
Final appearances (U17 & U16)
Spain 15
Germany 8 (inc West Germany)
Netherlands 8
France 7
Italy 7
Portugal 7
Russia 5 (inc Soviet Union)
England 4
Czech Republic 3 (inc Czechoslovakia)
Poland 2
Turkey 2
Austria 1
Denmark 1
East Germany 1
Greece 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Switzerland 1
Yugoslavia 1
Semi-final appearances (U17 only)
Netherlands 11
Spain 10
England 9
France 8
Germany 7
Italy 5
Portugal 5
Turkey 4
Belgium 3
Russia 3
Switzerland 2
Austria 1
Croatia 1
Czech Republic 1
Denmark 1
Georgia 1
Poland 1
Scotland 1
Serbia 1
Slovakia 1
Sweden 1
Semi-final appearances (U17 & U16)
Spain 21
France 15
Germany 15 (inc West Germany)
Portugal 13
England 11
Netherlands 11
Italy 10
Russia 7 (inc Soviet Union)
Turkey 6
Czech Republic 5 (inc Czechoslovakia)
East Germany 4
Greece 4
Poland 4
Serbia 4 (inc Yugoslavia)
Austria 3
Belgium 3
Switzerland 3
Croatia 2
Denmark 2
Finland 1
Georgia 1
Israel 1
Republic of Ireland 1
Scotland 1
Slovakia 1
Sweden 1
Ukraine 1
Bold type includes 2022 final tournament. Italy figures do not include 1987. No tournaments were held in 1983, 2020 and 2021.