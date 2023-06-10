UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Paris Brunner named 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Player of the Tournament

Saturday, June 10, 2023

The Germany forward collects the award after shining at the U17 EURO in Hungary.

Germany's Paris Brunner was a standout performer during their title triumph
Germany's Paris Brunner was a standout performer during their title triumph UEFA via Sportsfile

UEFA's Technical Observer panel has selected Germany's Paris Brunner as the 2023 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Player of the Tournament.

Brunner was the standout performer for eventual winners Germany, the Dortmund forward playing an integral role in his nation's second UEFA U17 EURO success as they ended a 14-year wait to emulate their predecessors' 2009 triumph.

Team of the Tournament

Brunner finished as the tournament's joint-top scorer with four goals, from just 13 attempts on target. His haul included Germany's equaliser in the 1-1 quarter-final draw with Switzerland, when Christian Wück's side played with ten men for 75 minutes before coming through on penalties.

2023 U17 EURO top five goals

Brunner also buried a spot kick during the penalty shoot-out against France as Germany edged the final to wrestle the title from the defending champions' grasp.

