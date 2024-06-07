UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship Team of the Tournament

Friday, June 7, 2024

Champions Italy provide five players the official Team of the Tournament, as selected by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.

The UEFA Technical Observer panel has confirmed the Team of the Tournament for the 2024 UEFA European Under-17 Championship in Cyprus.

Champions Italy provide five players, including Player of the Tournament Francesco Camarda, while among the two-strong contingent from runners-up Portugal is top scorer Rodrigo Mora.

Goalkeeper

Massimo Pessina (Italy)

Defenders

Emanuel Benjamin (Italy)

Kacper Potulski (Poland)

Noah Markmann (Denmark)

Cristian Cama (Italy)

Midfielders

Rodrigo Mora (Portugal)

Vasilije Kostov (Serbia)

Mattia Liberali (Italy)

Forwards

Geovany Quenda (Portugal)

Chidozie Obi (Denmark)

Francesco Camarda (Italy)

The analysis and insights of the technical observers will form the basis of a technical report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, June 7, 2024

Selected for you

Player of the Tournament: Camarda
Live 05/06/2024

Player of the Tournament: Camarda

Italy's Francesco Camarda is the 2024 Under-17 EURO Player of the Tournament.
2024 finals at a glance
Live 05/06/2024

2024 finals at a glance

Italy won the U17 title for the first time with a stylish 3-0 defeat of Portugal in Limassol.
Team of the Tournament
Live 10/06/2023

Team of the Tournament

Germany feature six players in a side selected by the UEFA Technical Observer panel.
Portugal win, Ricardinho top scorer: 2018 at a glance
Live 10/02/2018

Portugal win, Ricardinho top scorer: 2018 at a glance

Portugal are UEFA Futsal EURO winners for the first time in 2018.