Under-17 EURO final tournament starts 25 May: Fixtures
Thursday, April 9, 2026
Article summary
The fixture schedule is set for the finals in Estonia from 25 May to 7 June.
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The 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship runs from 25 May to 7 June in Estonia, staging these finals for the first time.
On the opening day the hosts make their U17 EURO finals debut against Spain at Lilleküla staadion – one of three Tallinn venues – after Croatia and Belgium also face off in Group A in Rakvere. The following day Group B, played entirely in Tallinn, begins with Italy taking on France at Kalevi Keskstaadion before U17 finals debutants Montenegro play Denmark at Kadrioru staadion.
Group A continues on 28 and 31 May, with Group B games on 29 May and 1 June. The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals in Tallinn on 4 June, with the decider at Lilleküla staadion three days later.
2026 U17 EURO groups
Group A: Estonia (hosts), Belgium, Croatia, Spain
Group B: Montenegro, France, Italy, Denmark
Venues
Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn
Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn
Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn
Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere
All times CET, local time is one hour ahead
Group stage fixtures
Matchday 1
Monday 25 May
Group A
Croatia vs Belgium (Rakvere linnastaadion, 13:30)
Estonia vs Spain (Lilleküla staadion, 19:00)
Tuesday 26 May
Group B
Italy vs France (Kalevi Keskstaadion, 13:30)
Montenegro vs Denmark (Kadrioru staadion, 18:00)
Matchday 2
Thursday 28 May
Group A
Belgium vs Spain (Rakvere linnastaadion, 13:30)
Estonia vs Croatia (Lilleküla staadion, 18:00)
Friday 29 May
Group B
Montenegro vs Italy (Kalevi Keskstaadion, 13:30)
France vs Denmark (Kadrioru staadion, 18:00)
Matchday 3
Sunday 31 May
Group A
Spain vs Croatia (Rakvere linnastaadion, 13:30)
Belgium vs Estonia (Lilleküla staadion, 13:30)
Monday 1 June
Group B
Denmark vs Italy (Kalevi Keskstaadion, 13:30)
France vs Montenegro (Kadrioru staadion, 13:30)
Knockout phase schedule
Semi-finals
Thursday 4 June
SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A
Games kick-off at 13:30 at Kadrioru staadion and 19:00 at Lilleküla staadion. Allocation of matches to stadiums to be confirmed upon completion of group stage.
Final
Sunday 7 June
Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00, Lilleküla staadion)
Is there extra time in the U17 EURO knockout phase?
As per the regulations, if there is no winner at the end of normal time in a semi-final or final of the U17 EURO, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out with no extra time.