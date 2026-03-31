Under-17 EURO round 2: Belgium, Croatia Denmark, France, Italy, Montenegro, Spain join Estonia
Tuesday, March 31, 2026
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Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Italy, Montenegro and Spain have joined finals hosts Estonia in the finals.
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UEFA European Under-17 Championship round 2 has decided Estonia's seven final tournament opponents, while also at stake is promotion and relegation between the two leagues ahead of 2027/28 Under-19 EURO qualifying.
League A group winners Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, France, Italy, Montenegro and Spain have joined hosts Estonia in the finals from 25 May to 7 June (drawn on 9 April in Tallinn). Montenegro, like Estonia, will make an U17 finals debut.
The group winners will also qualify to represent Europe at the 2026 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, along with the four best runners-up to be confirmed shortly. Teams in both round 2 leagues are also playing for promotion and relegation between the leagues ahead of 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1, with League B running until 9 June.
League A (complete)
• The seven League A group winners join hosts Estonia in the final tournament. They also qualify for the 2026 U-17 World Cup in Qatar along with the four best group runners-up.
• The top three teams in each group will remain in League A for round 1 of 2027/28 U19 EURO qualifying. The fourth-placed teams in each group will be relegated to League B.
Group A1
Qualified for final tournament: France
Also remain in League A for 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1: Slovenia (hosts, runners-up), Germany,
Relegated to League B: North Macedonia
Group A2
Qualified for final tournament: Italy (hosts)
Also remain in League A for 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1: Romania (runners-up), Iceland
Relegated to League B: Portugal (holders)
Group A3
Qualified for final tournament: Montenegro (hosts)
Also remain in League A for 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1: Greece (runners-up), Sweden
Relegated to League B: Norway
Group A4
Qualified for final tournament: Denmark (hosts)
Also remain in League A for 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1: Czechia (runners-up), Austria
Relegated to League B: Kazakhstan
Group A5
Qualified for final tournament: Belgium
Also remain in League A for 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1: Serbia (hosts, runners-up), Switzerland
Relegated to League B: Cyprus
Group A6
Qualified for finals: Spain
Also remain in League A for 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1: Scotland (runners-up), Türkiye
Relegated to League B: Northern Ireland (hosts)
Group A7
Qualified for finals: Croatia
Also remain in League A for 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1: Republic of Ireland (runners-up), Poland (hosts)
Relegated to League B: Slovakia
• Portugal beat France in the 2025 final and also went on to win the U-17 World Cup, beating Austria, who had qualified as a best runner-up. Belgium and Italy (who lost to Portugal on penalties) reached the semis in Albania and both Czechia and Germany also competed in the final tournament.
• Kazakhstan, Montenegro and North Macedonia began the elite round aiming to join hosts Estonia in making their final tournament debuts. Cyprus have previously competed at a U17 EURO final tournament as hosts and also qualified for the former U16 EURO.
League B
• The League B group winners will be promoted to League A for round 1 of 2027/28 U19 EURO qualifying. The remaining teams will stay in League B.
Group B1 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1: Israel
Remain in League B: England (hosts), Faroe Islands, Estonia
Group B2 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1: Bulgaria (hosts)
Remain in League B: Lithuania, Azerbaijan, Malta
Group B3 (11–17 April): Wales, Georgia, San Marino (hosts), Andorra
Group B4 (23–29 April): Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Moldova (hosts), Gibraltar
Group B5 (22–28 April): Hungary, Luxembourg, Armenia (hosts), Liechtenstein
Group B6 (3–9 June): Ukraine, Latvia, Albania (hosts)
Group B7 (complete)
Promoted to League A for 2027/28 U19 EURO round 1: Netherlands (hosts)
Remain in League B: Belarus, Kosovo