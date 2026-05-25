UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Under-17 EURO final tournament fixtures and results

Monday, May 25, 2026

The finals in Estonia run until 7 June.

Belgium defeated Croatia to begin their Group A tilt
Belgium defeated Croatia to begin their Group A tilt UEFA via Getty Images

The 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship kicked off on Monday 25 May in Estonia, staging these finals for the first time.

Keep track of all the fixtures and results, starting with Belgium's curtain-raising victory over Croatia.

2026 U17 EURO groups

Group A: Estonia (hosts), Belgium, Croatia, Spain

Group B: Montenegro, France, Italy, Denmark

Download the full match schedule

Venues

Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn
Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn
Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn
Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead

Group stage fixtures and results

Matchday 1

Monday 25 May

Group A
Croatia 0-2 Belgium
Estonia vs Spain (Lilleküla staadion, 19:00) ﻿

Tuesday 26 May

Group B
Italy vs France (Kalevi Keskstaadion, 13:30)
Montenegro vs Denmark (Kadrioru staadion, 18:00)

Matchday 2

Thursday 28 May

Group A
Belgium vs Spain (Rakvere linnastaadion, 13:30)
Estonia vs Croatia (Lilleküla staadion, 18:00) ﻿

Friday 29 May

Group B
Montenegro vs Italy (Kalevi Keskstaadion, 13:30)
France vs Denmark (Kadrioru staadion, 18:00)

Matchday 3

Sunday 31 May

Group A
Spain vs Croatia (Rakvere linnastaadion, 13:30)
Belgium vs Estonia (Lilleküla staadion, 13:30) ﻿

Monday 1 June

Group B
Denmark vs Italy (Kalevi Keskstaadion, 13:30)
France vs Montenegro (Kadrioru staadion, 13:30)

Knockout phase schedule

Semi-finals

Thursday 4 June

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Games kick-off at 13:30 at Kadrioru staadion and 19:00 at Lilleküla staadion. Allocation of matches to stadiums to be confirmed upon completion of group stage.

Final

Sunday 7 June

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00, Lilleküla staadion)

Is there extra time in the U17 EURO knockout phase?

As per the regulations, if there is no winner at the end of normal time in a semi-final or final of the U17 EURO, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out with no extra time.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, May 25, 2026

Selected for you

Meet the contenders
Live 19/05/2026

Meet the contenders

We introduce the eight teams taking part in Estonia.
2026 U17 finals: Estonia
Live 19/05/2026

2026 U17 finals: Estonia

Estonia are staging the U17 finals for the first time.