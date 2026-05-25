Under-17 EURO final tournament fixtures

The 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship kicked off on Monday 25 May in Estonia, staging these finals for the first time.

Keep track of all the fixtures and results.

2026 U17 EURO groups Group A: Estonia (hosts), Belgium, Croatia, Spain Group B: Montenegro, France, Italy, Denmark

Download the full match schedule

Venues

Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn

Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn

Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn

Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead

Group stage fixtures

Matchday 1

Monday 25 May

Group A

Croatia vs Belgium (Rakvere linnastaadion, 13:30)

Estonia vs Spain (Lilleküla staadion, 19:00) ﻿

Tuesday 26 May

Group B

Italy vs France (Kalevi Keskstaadion, 13:30)

Montenegro vs Denmark (Kadrioru staadion, 18:00)

Matchday 2

Thursday 28 May

Group A

Belgium vs Spain (Rakvere linnastaadion, 13:30)

Estonia vs Croatia (Lilleküla staadion, 18:00) ﻿

Friday 29 May

Group B

Montenegro vs Italy (Kalevi Keskstaadion, 13:30)

France vs Denmark (Kadrioru staadion, 18:00)

Matchday 3

Sunday 31 May

Group A

Spain vs Croatia (Rakvere linnastaadion, 13:30)

Belgium vs Estonia (Lilleküla staadion, 13:30) ﻿

Monday 1 June

Group B

Denmark vs Italy (Kalevi Keskstaadion, 13:30)

France vs Montenegro (Kadrioru staadion, 13:30)

Knockout phase schedule

Semi-finals

Thursday 4 June

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B

SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Games kick-off at 13:30 at Kadrioru staadion and 19:00 at Lilleküla staadion. Allocation of matches to stadiums to be confirmed upon completion of group stage.

Final

Sunday 7 June

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00, Lilleküla staadion)