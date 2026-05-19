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Under-17 EURO final tournament starts Monday: Fixtures

Tuesday, May 19, 2026

The finals in Estonia run until 7 June.

Lilleküla staadion will stage five matches including the final
Lilleküla staadion will stage five matches including the final UEFA via Getty Images

The 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship starts on Monday in Estonia, staging these finals for the first time.

On the opening day the hosts make their U17 EURO finals debut against Spain at Lilleküla staadion – one of three Tallinn venues – after Croatia and Belgium also face off in Group A in Rakvere. The following day Group B, played entirely in Tallinn, begins with Italy taking on France at Kalevi Keskstaadion before U17 finals debutants Montenegro play Denmark at Kadrioru staadion.

Group A continues on 28 and 31 May, with Group B games on 29 May and 1 June. The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals in Tallinn on 4 June, with the decider at Lilleküla staadion three days later.

2026 U17 EURO groups

Group A: Estonia (hosts), Belgium, Croatia, Spain

Group B: Montenegro, France, Italy, Denmark

Download the full match schedule

Venues

Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn
Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn
Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn
Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere

All times CET, local time is one hour ahead

Group stage fixtures

Matchday 1

Monday 25 May

Group A
Croatia vs Belgium (Rakvere linnastaadion, 13:30)
Estonia vs Spain (Lilleküla staadion, 19:00) ﻿

Tuesday 26 May

Group B
Italy vs France (Kalevi Keskstaadion, 13:30)
Montenegro vs Denmark (Kadrioru staadion, 18:00)

Matchday 2

Thursday 28 May

Group A
Belgium vs Spain (Rakvere linnastaadion, 13:30)
Estonia vs Croatia (Lilleküla staadion, 18:00) ﻿

Friday 29 May

Group B
Montenegro vs Italy (Kalevi Keskstaadion, 13:30)
France vs Denmark (Kadrioru staadion, 18:00)

Matchday 3

Sunday 31 May

Group A
Spain vs Croatia (Rakvere linnastaadion, 13:30)
Belgium vs Estonia (Lilleküla staadion, 13:30) ﻿

Monday 1 June

Group B
Denmark vs Italy (Kalevi Keskstaadion, 13:30)
France vs Montenegro (Kadrioru staadion, 13:30)

Knockout phase schedule

Semi-finals

Thursday 4 June

SF1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B
SF2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A

Games kick-off at 13:30 at Kadrioru staadion and 19:00 at Lilleküla staadion. Allocation of matches to stadiums to be confirmed upon completion of group stage.

Final

Sunday 7 June

Winners SF1 vs Winners SF2 (19:00, Lilleküla staadion)

Is there extra time in the U17 EURO knockout phase?

As per the regulations, if there is no winner at the end of normal time in a semi-final or final of the U17 EURO, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out with no extra time.

© 1998-2026 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

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