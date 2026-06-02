2026 Under-17 EURO top scorer: Enzo Alves chases Jakov Dedić

Jakov Dedić leads the race to become 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship top scorer with three goals in the group stage.

﻿Two-goal Spain striker Enzo Alves is among those hoping to leapfrog Dedić in the knockout stage, which kicks off with the semi-finals on Thursday 4 June.

2026 U17 EURO final tournament top scorers

Top scorers 3 Jakov Dedić (Croatia) 2 Enzo Alves (Spain)*

2 Mikkel Bro Hansen (Denmark)

2 Omran Khatar (Denmark)

2 Nik Žužić Škafar (Croatia) *Team active in the knockout stage

Jakov Dedić scored all three of his goals against Spain on Matchday 3, willing his team to an impressive 3-2 win, albeit one insufficient to win second place in Group A. Enzo Alves was also on target in that match, adding to the goal he scored against hosts Estonia on Matchday 1.

Under-17 EURO highlights: Spain 2-3 Croatia

Mikkel Bro Hansen and Omran Khatar of eliminated Denmark each scored once in the opening victory against Montenegro and the thrilling 3-3 draw against Italy that concluded their Group B tilt, while Dedić's team-mate Nik Žužić Škafar struck two superb goals against Estonia on Matchday 2.

2025/26 U17 EURO season (including qualifiers) top scorers

Jakov Dedić (Croatia) 8

Mikkel Bro Hansen (Denmark) 7

Diego Perillo (Italy) 7

Arone Gadou (France) 6

Alexander Máni Gudjónsson (Iceland) 6﻿﻿

U17 EURO final tournament top scorers

2025: Samuele Inacio (Italy) 5

2024: Rodrigo Mora (Portugal) 5

2023: Paris Brunner (Germany), Marc Guiu (Spain), Robert Ramsak (Germany), Lamine Yamal (Spain) 4

2022: Jovan Milošević (Serbia) 5

2020 & 2021: no tournament

2019: Adil Aouchiche (France) 9

2018: Edoardo Vergani (Italy), Yorbe Vertessen (Belgium) 4

2017: Amine Gouiri (France) 8

2016: José Gomes (Portugal) 7

2015: Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

2014: Jari Schuurman (Netherlands), Dominic Solanke (England) 4

2013: Elio Capradossi (Italy), Robin Kamber (Switzerland), Mario Pugliese (Italy), Martin Slaninka (Slovakia) 2

2012: Max Meyer (Germany) 3

2011: Kyle Ebecilio (Nethelands), Hallam Hope (England), Tonny Trindade de Vilhena (Netherlands), Samed Yesil (Germany) 3

2010: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 6

2009: Luc Castaignos (Netherlands), Lennart Thy (Germany) 3

2008: Yannis Tafer (France) 4

2007: Toni Kroos (Germany), Victor Moses (England) 3

2006: Manuel Fischer (Germany), Bojan Krkić (Spain), Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 5

2005: Tevfik Köse (Turkey) 6

2004: Hatem Ben Arfa (France), Bruno Gama (Portugal), Shane Paul (England), Marc Pedraza (Spain) 3

2003: David Rodríguez (Spain) 6

2002: Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7

U17 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2024/25: Djylian Nguessan (France) 9

2023/24: Francesco Camarda (Italy), Mikey Moore (England) 8

2022/23: Paris Brunner (Germany) 11

2021/22: Dzenan Pejcinovic (Germany) 12

2020/21: season cancelled

2019/20 qualifying round only: Matthis Abline (France), Szymon Włodarczyk (Poland) 5

2018/19: Adil Aouchiche (France) 12

2017/18: Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 10

2016/17: Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany), Amine Gouiri (France), Abel Ruiz (Spain) 10

2015/16: José Gomes (Portugal) 12

2014/15: Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

2013/14: Adam Armstrong (England), Dominic Solanke (England) 9

2012/13: Timo Werner (Germany) 13

2011/12: Gergely Bobál (Hungary) 8

2010/11: Samed Yesil (Germany) 11

2009/10: Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

2008/09: Muhammet Demir (Türkiye) 7

2007/08: Danijel Aleksić (Serbia), Geoffrey Castillion (Netherlands) 9

2006/07: Toni Kroos (Germany), Vitali Rushnitski (Belarus), Kolbein Sigthórsson (Iceland) 7

2005/06: Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

2004/05: Nikola Kalinić (Croatia) 11

2003/04: Fausto Lourenço (Portugal) 8

2002/03: David Rodríguez (Spain) 9

2001/02: Collins John (Netherlands), Simon Vukčević (Yugoslavia) 8

2019/20 elite round & final tournament and whole 2020/21 season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch Toni Kroos score an U17 stunner for Germany in 2007

All-time U17 EURO goals (final tournaments)

Adil Aouchiche (France) 9

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 8

Amine Gouiri (France) 8

Odsonne Edouard (France) 8

Jann-Fiete Arp (Germany) 7

José Gomes (Portugal) 7

Bojan Krkić (Spain) 7

David Rodríguez (Spain) 7

Jonathan Soriano (Spain) 7

All-time U17 EURO goals (including qualifying)



José Gomes (Portugal) 16

Abel Ruiz (Spain) 16

Paco Alcácer (Spain) 14

Adam Idah (Republic of Ireland) 14

Daishawn Redan (Netherlands) 14

Brian Brobbey (Netherlands) 13

Odsonne Edouard (France) 13

Manuel Fischer (Germany) 13

Ethan Nwaneri (England) 13

Timo Werner (Germany) 13