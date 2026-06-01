Under-17 EURO final tournament fixtures and results: Semi-final fixtures confirmed

The 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship kicked off on Monday 25 May in Estonia, staging these finals for the first time.

See the knockout phase fixtures and recap the group stage results.

Download the full match schedule

Venues

Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn

Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn

Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn

Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere

Knockout phase fixtures

Semi-finals

Thursday 4 June

Belgium vs France (13:30, Kadrioru staadion)

Italy vs Spain (19:00, Lilleküla staadion)

All kick-off times are CET, local time is one hour ahead.

Final

Sunday 7 June

Belgium/France vs Italy/Spain (19:00, Lilleküla staadion)

Is there extra time in the U17 EURO knockout phase? As per the regulations, if there is no winner at the end of normal time in a semi-final or final of the U17 EURO, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out with no extra time.

Group stage results

Matchday 1

Monday 25 May

Group A

Croatia 0-2 Belgium

Estonia 1-4 Spain

Tuesday 26 May

Group B

Italy 1-0 France

Montenegro 1-2 Denmark

Matchday 2

Thursday 28 May

Group A

Belgium 0-1 Spain

Estonia 1-3 Croatia

Friday 29 May

Group B

Montenegro 0-3 Italy

France 4-0 Denmark

Matchday 3

Sunday 31 May

Group A

Spain 2-3 Croatia

Belgium 1-0 Estonia

Monday 1 June

Group B

Denmark 3-3 Italy

France 5-0 Montenegro