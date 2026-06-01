Under-17 EURO final tournament fixtures and results: Semi-final fixtures confirmed
Monday, June 1, 2026
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The finals in Estonia run until 7 June.
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The 2026 UEFA European Under-17 Championship kicked off on Monday 25 May in Estonia, staging these finals for the first time.
See the knockout phase fixtures and recap the group stage results.
Venues
Lilleküla staadion, Tallinn
Kadrioru staadion, Tallinn
Kalevi Keskstaadion, Tallinn
Rakvere linnastaadion, Rakvere
Knockout phase fixtures
Semi-finals
Thursday 4 June
Belgium vs France (13:30, Kadrioru staadion)
Italy vs Spain (19:00, Lilleküla staadion)
All kick-off times are CET, local time is one hour ahead.
Final
Sunday 7 June
Belgium/France vs Italy/Spain (19:00, Lilleküla staadion)
Is there extra time in the U17 EURO knockout phase?
As per the regulations, if there is no winner at the end of normal time in a semi-final or final of the U17 EURO, the winners are determined by a penalty shoot-out with no extra time.
Group stage results
Matchday 1
Monday 25 May
Group A
Croatia 0-2 Belgium
Estonia 1-4 Spain
Tuesday 26 May
Group B
Italy 1-0 France
Montenegro 1-2 Denmark
Matchday 2
Thursday 28 May
Group A
Belgium 0-1 Spain
Estonia 1-3 Croatia
Friday 29 May
Group B
Montenegro 0-3 Italy
France 4-0 Denmark
Matchday 3
Sunday 31 May
Group A
Spain 2-3 Croatia
Belgium 1-0 Estonia
Monday 1 June