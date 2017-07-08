U19EURO: who needs what on Sunday

Two of England, Germany, the Netherlands or Bulgaria will join Portugal and the Czech Republic in Wednesday's UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals when Group B ends on Sunday. We explain who needs what.

Group A: finished



1 Portugal 7pts – play Group B runners-up

2 Czech Republic 6 – play Group B winners

3 Georgia (hosts) 3 – eliminated

4 Sweden 1 – eliminated

Germany need a positive result on matchday three to reach the semis ©Sportsfile

Group B

England (6) v Germany (3); Netherlands (3) v Bulgaria (0)