#U19EURO: who needs what on Sunday

Saturday 8 July 2017

Two of England, Germany, the Netherlands or Bulgaria will join Portugal and the Czech Republic in the semi-finals when Group B ends on Sunday. We explain who needs what.

England hold the advantage in Group B after two wins
England hold the advantage in Group B after two wins ©Sportsfile

Two of England, Germany, the Netherlands or Bulgaria will join Portugal and the Czech Republic in Wednesday's UEFA European Under-19 Championship semi-finals when Group B ends on Sunday. We explain who needs what.

Group A: finished

1 Portugal 7pts – play Group B runners-up
2 Czech Republic 6 – play Group B winners
3 Georgia (hosts) 3 – eliminated
4 Sweden 1 – eliminated

Germany need a positive result on matchday three to reach the semis
Germany need a positive result on matchday three to reach the semis©Sportsfile

Group B

England (6) v Germany (3); Netherlands (3) v Bulgaria (0)

  • England will win the group with a point or more, and will go through in second place with a defeat if the Netherlands fail to beat Bulgaria
  • Should Germany and the Netherlands win, England, Germany and the Netherlands will be level on six points. In that instance, head-to-head matches between the three (i.e. discounting each team's result against Bulgaria) would decide who reaches the semi-finals.

    Current standings:
    England: P1 F1 A0 Pts 3
    Netherlands: P2 F4 A2 Pts 3
    Germany: P1 F1 A4 Pts 0

    Germany therefore need to win by two goals or more to overtake England on either goal difference or goals scored. In that instance, the Netherlands would win the group with Germany second and England third. Should Germany win by five or more goals, they would overtake the Netherlands and win the group on goals scored. The Netherlands are definitely through with a win; England can afford to lose by one goal.

  • Should Bulgaria and England win, the Netherlands, Germany and Bulgaria would all finish level on three points. In that instance, again head-to-head matches between the three (i.e. discounting each team's result against England) would decide who reaches the semi-finals.

    Current standings:
    Netherlands: P1 F4 A1 Pts 3
    Germany: P2 F4 A4 Pts 3
    Bulgaria: P1 F0 A3 Pts 0

    Bulgaria therefore need to win by four goals or more to overtake the Netherlands and Germany on goal difference. In that instance, Bulgaria would finish second with Germany third and the Netherlands fourth.

    Should Bulgaria win by 3-0 and the Netherlands lose, all three teams in question would have a goal difference of 0. They would then be separated by goals scored; Netherlands have scored four goals to three for the two other sides, so the Netherlands would finish second with Germany third by virtue of their win against Bulgaria.

    If Bulgaria win by a three-goal margin other than 3-0 (i.e. 4-1, 5-2 and so on), the three teams will be separated on goals scored in head-to-head matches between them; the Netherlands would finish second, Bulgaria third and Germany fourth.
