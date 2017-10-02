Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Under-19 qualifying round kicks off road to Finland

Monday 2 October 2017

Debutants Kosovo will take part in the first match of 2017/18 qualifying as 52 teams – including holders England – begin their bids to reach next summer's finals in Finland.

Who will win the Under-19 trophy in 2017/18?
Who will win the Under-19 trophy in 2017/18? ©Sportsfile

Kosovo are making their UEFA European Under-19 Championship debut and kick off the 2017/18 competition with a game against Austria as the qualifying round gets under way on Tuesday.

How the competition works

  • Hosts Finland qualify automatically for next summer's final tournament
  • Spain and Portugal are also given a bye to the elite round, to be played in spring 2018
  • The remaining 52 entrants are split into 13 groups of four
  • The top two in each group qualify for the elite round
  • In the elite round, the seven group winners will join Finland in the July 2018 finals. 
England's victorious 2016/17 squad
England's victorious 2016/17 squad©Sportsfile

Qualifying round draw
Group 1 (8–14 November): Croatia*, Denmark, Latvia, San Marino

Group 2 (4–10 October): Germany, Poland*, Northern Ireland, Belarus

Group 3 (8–14 November): Czech Republic, Scotland, Luxembourg*, Armenia

Group 4 (4–10 October): Netherlands*, Slovenia, Hungary, Malta

Group 5 (8–14 November): Belgium, Switzerland, FYR Macedonia*, Liechtenstein

Group 6 (3–9 October): Austria*, Israel, Lithuania, Kosovo

Group 7 (4–10 October): Serbia, Republic of Ireland*, Azerbaijan, Cyprus

Group 8 (8–14 November): England, Bulgaria*, Iceland, Faroe Islands

Group 9 (4–10 October): Italy, Sweden*, Estonia, Moldova

Group 10 (8–14 November): Russia, Greece*, Romania, Gibraltar

Group 11 (8–14 November): France, Georgia, Bosnia and Herzegovina*, Andorra

Group 12 (4–10 October): Ukraine, Montenegro, Norway, Albania*

Group 13 (7–13 November): Turkey*, Slovakia, Wales, Kazakhstan

*Hosts

Bye to elite round: Spain, Portugal

Bye to final tournament: Finland (hosts)

Key dates

Elite round draw (Nyon): 6 December 2017
Elite round: spring 2018
Finals draw (Finland): spring 2018
Final tournament (Finland): 16–29 July 2018

