Under-19 EURO elite round draw made

Holders England will face FYR Macedonia, Hungary and Latvia in this spring's UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round.



The draw was made by last season's Netherlands captain Dani de Wit, who received the 2016/17 Respect Fair Play trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin on behalf of his team, but did his nation no favours by matching them with Germany, given a bye to this round alongside fellow top seeds Portugal.

Kosovo, who made it through the qualifying round on debut, meet Portugal, the Republic of Ireland and Slovakia while the last two winners before England, France and Spain, are in the same group. The seven group winners will join hosts Finland in July's finals.



Elite round draw (21–27 March)

Group 1: Germany*, Netherlands, Norway, Scotland

Group 2: FYR Macedonia*, England (holders), Hungary, Latvia



Group 3: Czech Republic, Italy*, Greece, Poland

Dani de Wit receives the 2016/17 Respect Fair Play trophy from UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin ©Sportsfile

Group 4: Romania*, Ukraine, Sweden, Serbia

Group 5: Portugal*, Republic of Ireland, Slovakia, Kosovo

Group 6: Spain*, France, Belgium, Bulgaria

Group 7: Denmark*, Austria, Turkey, Bosnia and Herzegovina

*Hosts



• The group winners qualify to join hosts Finland in the finals from 16 to 29 July. The draw is on 30 May in Vaasa.