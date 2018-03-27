U19EURO finals line-up set

Holders England are among the seven UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round group winners joining Finland in July's finals.

The qualifiers

Group 1: Norway

Group 2: England (holders)

Group 3: Italy

Group 4: Ukraine

Group 5: Portugal

Group 6: France

Group 7: Turkey

Hosts: Finland

England continue their title defence, both of the U19 EURO crown and technically also the U-20 World Cup, which they won in 2017. Their elite round side included six of the squad that won last year's U19 title.



Three-time champions France knocked out Spain, who have not qualified since winning their record seventh title in 2015.

Italy and Ukraine are the other past winners to qualify, Germany were pipped on head to head by Norway, who defeated Scotland 5-4 to top Group 1.



Portugal continue their bid to become the first nation to win the U17 and U19 titles with the same year group (having lifted the more junior trophy in 2016).