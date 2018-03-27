Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

#U19EURO finals line-up set

Tuesday 27 March 2018

Holders England, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Turkey and Ukraine have won their elite round groups to join hosts Finland.

Italy celebrate qualifying from the elite round
Italy celebrate qualifying from the elite round ©FIGC

Holders England are among the seven UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round group winners joining Finland in July's finals.

  • Finals draw: 11:00CET, 30 May, Vaasa City Hall
  • The finals run from 16–29 July in Seinajokiand Vasaa, and also act as a qualifier for the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland (five teams will join the hosts from Europe).
England claim 2017 title
England claim 2017 title

The qualifiers
Group 1: Norway
Group 2: England (holders)
Group 3: Italy
Group 4: Ukraine
Group 5: Portugal
Group 6: France
Group 7: Turkey
Hosts: Finland

  • England continue their title defence, both of the U19 EURO crown and technically also the U-20 World Cup, which they won in 2017. Their elite round side included six of the squad that won last year's U19 title.
  • Three-time champions France knocked out Spain, who have not qualified since winning their record seventh title in 2015.
  • Italy and Ukraine are the other past winners to qualify, Germany were pipped on head to head by Norway, who defeated Scotland 5-4 to top Group 1.
  • Portugal continue their bid to become the first nation to win the U17 and U19 titles with the same year group (having lifted the more junior trophy in 2016).
  • Finland are making their U19 finals debut.
© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday 31 May 2018

Related Items

Under-19 EURO elite round line-up confirmed
14/11/2017

LiveUnder-19 EURO elite round line-up confirmed

Holders England and debutants Kosovo are among the 26 teams that have advanced from the 13 groups to join top seeds Spain and Portugal in the elite round draw.
Under-19 roll of honour
15/07/2017

LiveUnder-19 roll of honour

England became only the seventh team to win the UEFA European Under-19 Championship and the first new name on the trophy since 2013 victors Serbia.
Under-19 EURO elite round line-up confirmed
14/11/2017

LiveUnder-19 EURO elite round line-up confirmed

Holders England and debutants Kosovo are among the 26 teams that have advanced from the 13 groups to join top seeds Spain and Portugal in the elite round draw.
Top