Under-19 finals line-up set

Tuesday 26 March 2019

Czech Republic, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Republic of Ireland and Spain have joined Armenia in the finals.

Norway celebrate scoring in their crucial win against Germany
Norway celebrate scoring in their crucial win against Germany ©Getty Images

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round ended on Tuesday as seven teams earned places alongside hosts Armenia in July's finals.

  • Qualified: Armenia (hosts), Czech Republic, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal (holders), Republic of Ireland, Spain
  • Draw: 10:00CET (12:00 local), 31 May, Yerevan
  • All the elite round results

Final standings 

Group 1
Qualified: Republic of Ireland

Group 2
Qualified: Czech Republic

Group 3
Qualified: Norway

Group 4:
Qualified: Spain

Group 5
Qualified: France

2018: Portugal win epic final
2018: Portugal win epic final

Group 6
Qualified: Portugal (holders)

Group 7
Qualified: Italy

  • The group winners qualify to join hosts Armenia in the finals from 14 to 27 July
  • Ireland have qualified for the first time since 2011
  • The Czech Republic reached the 2011 final
  • Norway qualify for the second year running after ending a 13-season wait 12 months ago
  • Spain have won a record seven titles
  • France have three titles
  • Portugal hope to be the first nation to retain the title since Spain in 2012
  • Italy fell to Portugal in the 2018 final
U19 EURO qualifying round report
20/11/2018

