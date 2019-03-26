Under-19 finals line-up set
Tuesday 26 March 2019
Czech Republic, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Republic of Ireland and Spain have joined Armenia in the finals.
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship elite round ended on Tuesday as seven teams earned places alongside hosts Armenia in July's finals.
- Qualified: Armenia (hosts), Czech Republic, France, Italy, Norway, Portugal (holders), Republic of Ireland, Spain
- Draw: 10:00CET (12:00 local), 31 May, Yerevan
Group 1
Qualified: Republic of Ireland
Group 2
Qualified: Czech Republic
Group 3
Qualified: Norway
Group 4:
Qualified: Spain
Group 5
Qualified: France
Group 6
Qualified: Portugal (holders)
Group 7
Qualified: Italy
- The group winners qualify to join hosts Armenia in the finals from 14 to 27 July
- Ireland have qualified for the first time since 2011
- The Czech Republic reached the 2011 final
- Norway qualify for the second year running after ending a 13-season wait 12 months ago
- Spain have won a record seven titles
- France have three titles
- Portugal hope to be the first nation to retain the title since Spain in 2012
- Italy fell to Portugal in the 2018 final