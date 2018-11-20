U19 EURO qualifying round report
Tuesday 20 November 2018
The 13 qualifying round groups are complete, with 26 teams through to join top seeds Portugal and Germany in the elite round.
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round ended on Tuesday, setting the line-up for the 6 December elite round draw.
In all, 52 of the entrants competed in 13 mini-tournaments. Holders Portugal and fellow top seeds Germany had byes to the elite round and hosts Armenia are already in July's finals.
Through to elite round: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Germany (bye), Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal (holders, bye), Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales
Qualifiers from each group
Group 1: Israel, Azerbaijan
Group 2: Italy, Denmark
Group 3: Czech Republic, Croatia
Group 4: Scotland, Wales
Group 5: Turkey, England
Group 6: France, Belgium
Group 7: Hungary, Slovenia
Group 8: Ukraine, Norway
Group 9: Serbia, Poland
Group 10: Republic of Ireland, Netherlands
Group 11: Russia, Cyprus
Group 12: Spain, Switzerland
Group 13: Greece, Romania
- The top two in each group will join top seeds Portugal and Germany in the elite round draw on 6 December.
- In March's elite round, played from 18 to 26 March, seven teams will qualify to line up alongside hosts Armenia in the finals from 14 to 27 July 2019.