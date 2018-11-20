Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

U19 EURO qualifying round report

Tuesday 20 November 2018

The 13 qualifying round groups are complete, with 26 teams through to join top seeds Portugal and Germany in the elite round.

The Czech Republic celebrate scoring against FYR Macedonia
The UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round ended on Tuesday, setting the line-up for the 6 December elite round draw.

In all, 52 of the entrants competed in 13 mini-tournaments. Holders Portugal and fellow top seeds Germany had byes to the elite round and hosts Armenia are already in July's finals.

Through to elite round: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Germany (bye), Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal (holders, bye), Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales

Qualifiers from each group
Group 1: Israel, Azerbaijan

Group 2: Italy, Denmark

Group 3: Czech Republic, Croatia

Group 4: Scotland, Wales

Group 5: Turkey, England

Group 6: France, Belgium

2018 U19 EURO highlights: Portugal win epic final

Group 7: Hungary, Slovenia

Group 8: Ukraine, Norway

Group 9: Serbia, Poland

Group 10: Republic of Ireland, Netherlands

Group 11: Russia, Cyprus

Group 12: Spain, Switzerland

Group 13: Greece, Romania

  • The top two in each group will join top seeds Portugal and Germany in the elite round draw on 6 December.
  • In March's elite round, played from 18 to 26 March, seven teams will qualify to line up alongside hosts Armenia in the finals from 14 to 27 July 2019.
