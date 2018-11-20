U19 EURO qualifying round report

The UEFA European Under-19 Championship qualifying round ended on Tuesday, setting the line-up for the 6 December elite round draw.

In all, 52 of the entrants competed in 13 mini-tournaments. Holders Portugal and fellow top seeds Germany had byes to the elite round and hosts Armenia are already in July's finals.

Through to elite round: Azerbaijan, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, England, France, Germany (bye), Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal (holders, bye), Republic of Ireland, Romania, Russia, Scotland, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Wales

Qualifiers from each group

Group 1: Israel, Azerbaijan

Group 2: Italy, Denmark

Group 3: Czech Republic, Croatia

Group 4: Scotland, Wales

Group 5: Turkey, England

Group 6: France, Belgium

Group 7: Hungary, Slovenia

Group 8: Ukraine, Norway

Group 9: Serbia, Poland

Group 10: Republic of Ireland, Netherlands

Group 11: Russia, Cyprus

Group 12: Spain, Switzerland

Group 13: Greece, Romania