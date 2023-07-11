2023 Under-19 EURO semi-final preview: Portugal vs Norway, Spain vs Italy

The 2023 Under-19 EURO semi-finals take place on Thursday as Portugal take on Norway and Spain face on Italy for a place in Sunday's final at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali.

First-time semi-finalists Norway will be aiming to continue their ground-breaking campaign, while a potential repeat of the 2019 final is on the cards for Spain and Portugal.

Knockout fixtures SEMI-FINALS



Thursday 13 July

Portugal vs Norway (18:00, Tony Bezzina Stadium, Paola)

Spain vs Italy (21:00, National Stadium, Ta' Qali)

FINAL



Sunday 16 July

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (21:00, National Stadium, Ta' Qali) All times CET

Where to watch the semi-finals: TV/streams

"Good intensity, mentality and consistency" is what Joaquim Milheiro wanted to continue seeing from Portugal following their 2-0 opening win over Poland. And they delivered, going on to earn two more wins and top the section.

By holding Spain to a goalless draw in their final group match, Norway finished runners-up in Group B to reach the last four of an Under-19 EURO for the first time – and also their first UEFA youth semi-final since their U18 campaign in 1992.

Portugal have appeared in seven previous semi-finals, most recently in 2019 where they went on to meet Spain in the Yerevan final. They have been crowned champions on five occasions, the last in 2018.

Despite having the better pedigree in the competition, Portugal's Miguel Falé said: "There's no pressure, just a dream." His team are preparing to go head-to-head with a well-drilled Norway side determined to go further than ever before.

Did you know? Coaches Luis Pimenta and Joaquim Milheiro – as well as Malta coach Tozé Mendes – completed their UEFA Pro Licences together in 2017.

Highlights: Portugal 5-1 Italy

What happened in the group stage?

Before a ball had even been kicked in Malta, Spain coach José Lana affirmed that his team would "remain faithful to their identity".

Playing with freedom yet control, the Group B winners are undefeated, logging seven goals – including three from the competition's leading marksman, Víctor Barberà – and conceding just once.

Enduring a less smooth passage to the knockouts (W1 D1 L1), opponents Italy "have climbed a mountain" in reaching the last four according to coach Alberto Bollini, while Samuele Vignato praised the "unity within the squad".

This will be the Azzurrini's sixth semi-finals appearance. They have reached the final on four of the five previous occasions but have only lifted the trophy once, beating Portugal in the 2003 edition in Vaduz.

Spain, meanwhile, have only lost only one of their previous ten semi-finals and have gone on to claim the title eight times. A Ferran Torres double sunk this year's potential final opponents, Portugal, for their most recent triumph in 2019.

In managing to grapple their way out of a tricky group stage situation, have Bollini's men "regained the right mentality" in time to match the eight-time champions?

Did you know? Italy reached the semi-finals in 2022, where they were eliminated by eventual champions England.

Highlights: Spain 0-0 Norway