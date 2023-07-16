Portugal 0-1 Italy: Kayode heads resilient Azzurrini to second Under-19 title

Alberto Bollini's Italy outwitted a ruthless Portugal side to win their first UEFA European Under-19 Championship trophy since 2003.

Portugal had dispatched the Azzurrini 5-1 during the group stage, but they had no answer to Michael Kayode's headed strike on 19 minutes at the National Stadium in Ta' Qali, Malta.

It was a cautious opening as the sides met once again. Both teams looked structurally sound and well-organised, set up in mirrored 4-3-3 formations. Joaoquim Milheiro's Portugal XI were unchanged from their ruthless group victory over their final opponents and their commanding last-four win against Norway.

Alberto Bollini rejigged the spine of his team, however, having learned a "big, big lesson" in the sides' first clash. This time, he paired Alessandro Dellavalle with his cousin Lorenzo at centre-back, while Giacomo Faticanti started in midfield, and Pio Esposito and Samuele Vignato freshened the Azzurrini front line.

Bollini's charges posed a constant threat via the wings, and in the 19th minute Michael Kayode leapt highest at the back post to connect with Luis Hasa's delicate cross from the left to head in the opener.

Michael Kayode wheels away after his decisive strike UEFA via Getty Images

Milheiro's men were trailing for the first time in the tournament, but that didn't dent the spirit of the Portugal contingent in the stands, whose drumming ensemble continued to reverberate around the National Stadium.

In the second half, Italy were comfortable slotting into a 4-5-1 when out of possession, with Faticanti sitting deep to guard the back four and Esposito hanging on Portugal's last man. Portugal substitute Martim Fernandes tested Davide Mastrantonio on the hour-mark, but Portugal were still struggling to breach the blue blockade. A tight contest ensued.

As Milheiro's side fought harder to find an equaliser, Vignato found space to break through ten minutes from time, but Gonçalo Ribeiro stood strong to keep Portugal in the tie. In a cagey ending, Portugal harnessed their last remaining energy, yet the well-drilled Azzurrini clung on to win the trophy for the first time in 20 years.

Italy coach Alberto Bollini is hoisted aloft UEFA via Getty Images

Key stats

Italy have now won the U19 EURO title on two occasions.

The only previous time Italy claimed the trophy, ﻿in 2003, they also beat Portugal in the decider.

Hugo Félix and Rodrigo Ribeiro both scored three goals in the finals, just one fewer than tournament top scorer Víctor Barberá.

Reaction

Michael Kayode, Italy forward: "These are great, unforgettable moments for me, my family, my team-mates and all the staff. We've been waiting for it since September, and we have had a very difficult journey. Nobody was expecting us to come this far, but we always believed in it and, in the end, we managed to win. It's an amazing moment to score and take your team-mates to a European Cup."

Alberto Bollini, Italy coach: "There is a great future for the Azzurri because our entire federation deserves it. Italian football deserves it. And this was a demonstration of what happens when Italy are well organised and can wear the blue jersey with pride: incredible results can be achieved."

Joaquim Milheiro, Portugal coach: "[Losing] is part of the learning process. We always want to grow with a winning culture, but we have to know how to win and know how to lose. Our fans supported us from the first second to the last. We tried to do our best. We are in a learning process. Our players have to be happy to be runners-up. They have grown a lot and are better prepared for the future. I'm sure they will be very successful because nobody will stop them."

Line-ups

Portugal: Gonçalo Ribeiro; Gonçalo Esteves, António Ribeiro (Luis Gomes 90+1), Gabriel Brás, Martim Marques (Martim Fernandes 46); Samuel Justo (Diogo Prioste 46), Nuno Félix, Gustavo Sá (Herculano Nabian 76); Hugo Félix (Miguel Falé 83), Rodrigo Ribeiro, Carlos Borges

Italy: Mastrantonio; Missori, ﻿A. Dellavalle, L. Dellavalle, Regonesi; Hasa, Faticanti (Pisilli 79), N'Dour (Lipani 64); Kayode, Esposito, Vignato (Koleosho 79)