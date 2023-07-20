UEFA.com works better on other browsers
2023 Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament

Thursday, July 20, 2023

Portugal, Italy and Spain dominate the 2023 Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament.

Gabriel Brás is one of four Portugal players selected
Gabriel Brás is one of four Portugal players selected UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Malta.

Runners-up Portugal provide the most players in the selected XI with four while Player of the Tournament Luis Hasa is one of three from winners Italy. Semi-finalists Spain (three) and Norway (one) complete the list.

Goalkeeper: Gonçalo Ribeiro (Portugal)

Defender: Filippo Missori (Italy)
Defender: Alessandro Dellavalle (Italy)
Defender: Gabriel Brás (Portugal)
Defender: Alex Valle (Spain)

Midfielder: Niklas Ødegård (Norway)
Midfielder: César Palacios (Spain)
Midfielder: Luis Hasa (Italy)

Forward: Hugo Félix (Portugal)
Forward: Victor Barberá (Spain)
Forward: Carlos Borges (Portugal)

Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.

