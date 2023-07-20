2023 Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Portugal, Italy and Spain dominate the 2023 Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament.
The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Malta.
Runners-up Portugal provide the most players in the selected XI with four while Player of the Tournament Luis Hasa is one of three from winners Italy. Semi-finalists Spain (three) and Norway (one) complete the list.
Goalkeeper: Gonçalo Ribeiro (Portugal)
Defender: Filippo Missori (Italy)
Defender: Alessandro Dellavalle (Italy)
Defender: Gabriel Brás (Portugal)
Defender: Alex Valle (Spain)
Midfielder: Niklas Ødegård (Norway)
Midfielder: César Palacios (Spain)
Midfielder: Luis Hasa (Italy)
Forward: Hugo Félix (Portugal)
Forward: Victor Barberá (Spain)
Forward: Carlos Borges (Portugal)
The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.