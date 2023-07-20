2023 Under-19 EURO Team of the Tournament

The UEFA Technical Observer panel have confirmed their Team of the Tournament for the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Malta.

Runners-up Portugal provide the most players in the selected XI with four while Player of the Tournament Luis Hasa is one of three from winners Italy. Semi-finalists Spain (three) and Norway (one) complete the list.

Goalkeeper: Gonçalo Ribeiro (Portugal)

Defender: Filippo Missori (Italy)

Defender: Alessandro Dellavalle (Italy)

Defender: Gabriel Brás (Portugal)

Defender: Alex Valle (Spain)

Midfielder: Niklas Ødegård (Norway)

Midfielder: César Palacios (Spain)

Midfielder: Luis Hasa (Italy)

Forward: Hugo Félix (Portugal)

Forward: Victor Barberá (Spain)

Forward: Carlos Borges (Portugal)

Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament

The analysis and insights of the Technical Observers will form the basis of a Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available later this year on uefatechnicalreports.com.