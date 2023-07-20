Luis Hasa named 2023 Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Italy midfielder Luis Hasa has been named Player of the Tournament for his performances in the 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship in Malta.
Italian midfielder Luis Hasa has been named the 2023 Under-19 EURO Player of the Tournament. The Juventus youngster was the standout performer for Italy as they won the competition, beating Portugal 1-0 in the final in Malta.
Hasa came on as a substitute during Italy's first game of the tournament, a 4-0 win against Malta, but was then included in the starting XI and created an assist in the 5-1 loss to Portugal three days later.
The 19-year-old scored a crucial equaliser in the final Group A game against Poland which took Italy through as runners-up, and he then enjoyed arguably his best match of the tournament by getting two assists to inspire a 3-2 win against Spain in the semi-finals.
In the final, Hasa created yet another goal with a pinpoint left-footed cross which Michael Kayode headed in for the game's key moment.