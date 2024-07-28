2024 Under-19 EURO: Daniel Braut finishes top scorer

Daniel Braut finished as top scorer at the 2024 UEFA Under-19 European Championship with three goals.

The Norway forward opened his account with a pinpoint strike on Matchday 1 against Italy, before two neat finishes against Northern Ireland in their final group stage match.

All the results

One goal shy of Braut, seven different players ended the tournament on two strikes: Spain's Iker Bravo, France duo Saimon Bouabre and Valentin Atangana, Denmark's Alexander Simmelhack and Mikel Krüger-Johnsen, and Italy's Kevin Zeroli and Francesco Camarda – the tournament's youngest-ever scorer, who was aged 16 years 130 days when he registered twice against hosts Northern Ireland on Matchday 2.

2024 U19 EURO finals top scorers 3: Daniel Braut (Norway)

2: Valentin Atangana (France)

2: Saimon Bouabre﻿ (France)

2: Iker Bravo (Spain)

2: Francesco Camarda (Italy)

2: Mikel Krüger-Johnsen (Denmark)

2: Alexander Simmelhack (Denmark)

2: Kevin Zeroli (Italy)

Each team's 2024 U19 EURO finals top scorer

Denmark: Alexander Simmelhack, Mikel Krüger-Johnsen (2)

France: Valentin Atangana, Saimon Bouabre (2)

Italy: Francesco Camarda, Kevin Zeroli (2)

Northern Ireland: N/A

Norway: Daniel Braut (3)

Spain: Iker Bravo (2)

Türkiye: Fahri Ay, Emir Bars, Yiğit Fidan, Poyraz Yıldırım, Efe Sarıkaya, İsak Vural (1)

Ukraine: Hennadii Synchuk, Matvii Ponomarenko, Danylo Krevsun (1)

Previous U19 EURO finals top scorers

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain) 4

2021/22: Loum Tchaouna (France) 4

2018/19: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 4

2017/18: João Filipe (Portugal), Francisco Trincão (Portugal) 5

2016/17: Benjamin Brereton (England), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Joel Mohammed Ramzan Piroe (Netherlands), Kouassi Sessegnon (England) 3

2015/16: Jean-Kevin Augustin (France) 6

2014/15: Borja Mayoral (Spain) 3

2013/14: Davie Selke (Germany) 6

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands), Alexandre Guedes (Portugal), Gratas Sirgėdas (Lithuania) 3

2011/12: Jesé Rodríguez (Spain) 5

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 6

2009/10: Daniel Pacheco (Spain) 4

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England) 4

2007/08: Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 4

2006/07: Anis Ben-Hatira (Germany), Kévin Monnet-Paquet (France), Kostantinos Mitroglou (Greece) 3

2005/06: Alberto Bueno (Spain), İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 5

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 5

2003/04: Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 4

2002/03: Paulo Sérgio (Portugal) 5

2001/02: Fernando Torres (Spain) 4