UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2024 Under-19 EURO: Daniel Braut finishes top scorer

Sunday, July 28, 2024

Norway's Daniel Braut won the goals race in Northern Ireland with three strikes at the finals.

Daniel Braut (centre) celebrates his first goal against Northern Ireland
Daniel Braut (centre) celebrates his first goal against Northern Ireland UEFA via Getty Images

Daniel Braut finished as top scorer at the 2024 UEFA Under-19 European Championship with three goals.

The Norway forward opened his account with a pinpoint strike on Matchday 1 against Italy, before two neat finishes against Northern Ireland in their final group stage match.

All the results

One goal shy of Braut, seven different players ended the tournament on two strikes: Spain's Iker Bravo, France duo Saimon Bouabre and Valentin Atangana, Denmark's Alexander Simmelhack and Mikel Krüger-Johnsen, and Italy's Kevin Zeroli and Francesco Camarda – the tournament's youngest-ever scorer, who was aged 16 years 130 days when he registered twice against hosts Northern Ireland on Matchday 2.

2024 U19 EURO finals top scorers

3: Daniel Braut (Norway)
2: Valentin Atangana (France)
2: Saimon Bouabre﻿ (France)
2: Iker Bravo (Spain)
2: Francesco Camarda (Italy)
2: Mikel Krüger-Johnsen (Denmark)
2: Alexander Simmelhack (Denmark)
2: Kevin Zeroli (Italy)

Each team's 2024 U19 EURO finals top scorer

Denmark: Alexander Simmelhack, Mikel Krüger-Johnsen (2)
France: Valentin Atangana, Saimon Bouabre (2)
Italy: Francesco Camarda, Kevin Zeroli (2)
Northern Ireland: N/A
Norway: Daniel Braut (3)
Spain: Iker Bravo (2)
Türkiye: Fahri Ay, Emir Bars, Yiğit Fidan, Poyraz Yıldırım, Efe Sarıkaya, İsak Vural (1)
Ukraine: Hennadii Synchuk, Matvii Ponomarenko, Danylo Krevsun (1)

Previous U19 EURO finals top scorers

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain) 4
2021/22: Loum Tchaouna (France) 4
2018/19:  Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 4
2017/18: João Filipe (Portugal), Francisco Trincão (Portugal) 5
2016/17: Benjamin Brereton (England), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Joel Mohammed Ramzan Piroe (Netherlands), Kouassi Sessegnon (England) 3
2015/16: Jean-Kevin Augustin (France) 6
2014/15: Borja Mayoral (Spain) 3
2013/14: Davie Selke (Germany) 6
2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands), Alexandre Guedes (Portugal), Gratas Sirgėdas (Lithuania) 3
2011/12: Jesé Rodríguez (Spain) 5
2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 6
2009/10: Daniel Pacheco (Spain) 4
2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England) 4
2007/08: Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 4
2006/07: Anis Ben-Hatira (Germany), Kévin Monnet-Paquet (France), Kostantinos Mitroglou (Greece) 3
2005/06: Alberto Bueno (Spain), İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 5
2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 5
2003/04: Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 4
2002/03: Paulo Sérgio (Portugal) 5
2001/02: Fernando Torres (Spain) 4

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, July 28, 2024

Selected for you

U19 EURO facts and figures
Live 28/07/2024

U19 EURO facts and figures

UEFA.com rounds up the crucial statistics for the Under-19 competition, including past winners and hosts, biggest wins and top scorers.
Spain win U19 EURO!
Live 28/07/2024

Spain win U19 EURO!

Spain beat France to win the 2024 European Under-19 Championship final in Belfast.
Where to watch U19 EURO
Live 28/07/2024

Where to watch U19 EURO

You can watch the finals thanks to UEFA's broadcast partners and the live streaming of games on UEFA.tv.