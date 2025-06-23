2025 Under-19 EURO top scorers: Pablo Garcia, Said El Mala, Max Moersted, Kees Smit tied ahead of final

Spain's Pablo Garcia, Netherlands midfielder Kees Smit and Germany pair Said El Mala and Max Moerstedt lead the race for top scorer with four goals apiece ahead of the final.

Two are set to be involved in Thursday's final, when Pablo Garcia's Spain take on Smit's Netherlands.

2025 U19 EURO finals top scorers

Top scorers 4 Said El Mala (Germany)

4 Pablo Garcia (Spain)

4 Max Moerstedt (Germany)

4 Kees Smit (Netherlands) 3 David Barbu (Romania)﻿

3 Quim Junyent (Spain)﻿

Pablo Garcia and Smit have registered their goals in contrasting fashion. While Smit has scored once in each of Netherlands' four games en route to the final, all four Pablo Garcia strikes came in one game, Spain's remarkable 6-5 extra-time victory over Germany in the semi-finals.

Moerstedt also bagged a hat-trick in that last-four tie, in a losing cause for Germany, to end on four goals alongside team-mate El Mala. Spain's Quim Junyent is one back on three having scored the other hat-trick at these finals, marking his first start of the competition in a 5-0 win against Montenegro.

Highlights: Montenegro 0-5 Spain

There are four players on two goals who could also add to their tallies in the final: Netherlands trio Ayoub Oufkir, Don-Angelo Konadu and Zepiqueno Redmond, plus Spain's Jan Virgili.

2024/25 U19 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

7: Ayoub Oufkir (Netherlands)

6: Daniel Mikołajewski (Poland)

5: Gabriele Biancheri (Wales)

5: Pablo Garcia (Spain)

5: Mikel Gogorza (Denmark)

5: Max Moerstedt (Germany)

U19 EURO finals top scorers

2023/24: Daniel Braut (Norway) 3

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain) 4

2021/22: Loum Tchaouna (France) 4

2018/19: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 4

2017/18: João Filipe (Portugal), Francisco Trincão (Portugal) 5

2016/17: Benjamin Brereton (England), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Joel Mohammed Ramzan Piroe (Netherlands), Kouassi Sessegnon (England) 3

2015/16: Jean-Kevin Augustin (France) 6

2014/15: Borja Mayoral (Spain) 3

2013/14: Davie Selke (Germany) 6

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands), Alexandre Guedes (Portugal), Gratas Sirgėdas (Lithuania) 3

2011/12: Jesé Rodríguez (Spain) 5

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 6

2009/10: Daniel Pacheco (Spain) 4

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England) 4

2007/08: Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 4

2006/07: Anis Ben-Hatira (Germany), Kévin Monnet-Paquet (France), Kostantinos Mitroglou (Greece) 3

2005/06: Alberto Bueno (Spain), İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 5

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 5

2003/04: Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 4

2002/03: Paulo Sérgio (Portugal) 5

2001/02: Fernando Torres (Spain) 4

U19 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2023/24: Dzenan Pejcinovic (Germany) 8

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain), Samuele Vignato (Italy) 5

2021/22: Dane Scarlett (England) 8

2018/19: Ferran Torres (Spain) 7

2017/18: Erling Haaland (Norway) 10

2016/17: Etienne Amenyido (France), Nathan Broadhead (Wales), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Lassi Lappalainen (Finland), Birk Risa (Norway), Daniel Turyna (Czechia) 5

2015/16: Jean-Kévin Augustin (France) 11

2014/15: Ramil Sheydaev (Russia) 12

2013/14: André Silva (Portugal), Davie Selke (Germany) 11

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands) 9

2011/12: Betinho (Portugal) 10

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 10

2009/10: Mattia Destro (Italy) 8

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England), Yacin Brahimi (France) 7

2007/08: Michail Pavlis (Greece) 7

2006/07: Kostas Mitroglou (Greece), Krisztián Németh (Hungary), Adam Rooney (Republic of Ireland) 8

2005/06: İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 10

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 11

2003/04: Olexandr Aliyev (Ukraine), Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 8

2002/03: Sébastien Grax (France) 9

2001/02: Kevin Vandenbergh (Belgium) 10