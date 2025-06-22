2025 Under-19 EURO top scorers: Said El Mala, Quim Junyent and Kees Smit tied ahead of semi-finals

Germany's Said El Mala, Spain's Quim Junyent and Netherlands midfielder Kees Smit lead the race for top scorer with three goals as we enter the semi-final stage.

El Mala's Germany take on Junyent's Spain in the first of Monday's semi-finals, while Smit will hope to increase his tally against hosts Romania in the second.

2025 U19 EURO finals top scorers

Top scorers 3 Said El Mala (Germany)

3 Quim Junyent (Spain)

3 Kees Smit (Netherlands) 2 Jonathan Agyekum (Denmark)

2 David Barbu (Romania)﻿

2 Jesse Derry (England)﻿

2 ﻿Sondre Granaas (Norway)﻿

2 ﻿Ayoub Oufkir (Netherlands)

2 Zepiqueno Redmond (Netherlands)﻿

2 ﻿Mike Themsen (Denmark)

2 ﻿Ethan Wheatley (England)

El Mala became the third player to reach three goals at this finals when he stayed alert to poke in the added-time winner that sent Germany to the semi-finals against Norway. The winger had scored twice, including an excellent solo effort, in a memorable 5-5 draw against England on Matchday 2.

Spain's Quim Junyent achieved the tally one day earlier than El Mala, hitting a hat-trick in Spain's 5-0 win over Montenegro to mark his first start of the competition. Kees Smit, meanwhile, scored once in each of Netherlands' Group B games.

Of the eight players on two goals, only Romania forward David Barbu and Smit's team-mates Ayoub Oufkir and Zepiqueno Redmond will contest the semi-finals.

2024/25 U19 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

7: Ayoub Oufkir (Netherlands)

6: Daniel Mikołajewski (Poland)

5: Gabriele Biancheri (Wales)

5: Mikel Gogorza (Denmark)

U19 EURO finals top scorers

2023/24: Daniel Braut (Norway) 3

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain) 4

2021/22: Loum Tchaouna (France) 4

2018/19: Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) 4

2017/18: João Filipe (Portugal), Francisco Trincão (Portugal) 5

2016/17: Benjamin Brereton (England), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Joel Mohammed Ramzan Piroe (Netherlands), Kouassi Sessegnon (England) 3

2015/16: Jean-Kevin Augustin (France) 6

2014/15: Borja Mayoral (Spain) 3

2013/14: Davie Selke (Germany) 6

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands), Alexandre Guedes (Portugal), Gratas Sirgėdas (Lithuania) 3

2011/12: Jesé Rodríguez (Spain) 5

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 6

2009/10: Daniel Pacheco (Spain) 4

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England) 4

2007/08: Tomáš Necid (Czechia) 4

2006/07: Anis Ben-Hatira (Germany), Kévin Monnet-Paquet (France), Kostantinos Mitroglou (Greece) 3

2005/06: Alberto Bueno (Spain), İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 5

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 5

2003/04: Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 4

2002/03: Paulo Sérgio (Portugal) 5

2001/02: Fernando Torres (Spain) 4

U19 EURO season top scorers including qualifying

2023/24: Dzenan Pejcinovic (Germany) 8

2022/23: Víctor Barberá (Spain), Samuele Vignato (Italy) 5

2021/22: Dane Scarlett (England) 8

2018/19: Ferran Torres (Spain) 7

2017/18: Erling Haaland (Norway) 10

2016/17: Etienne Amenyido (France), Nathan Broadhead (Wales), Viktor Gyökeres (Sweden), Lassi Lappalainen (Finland), Birk Risa (Norway), Daniel Turyna (Czechia) 5

2015/16: Jean-Kévin Augustin (France) 11

2014/15: Ramil Sheydaev (Russia) 12

2013/14: André Silva (Portugal), Davie Selke (Germany) 11

2012/13: Anass Achahbar (Netherlands) 9

2011/12: Betinho (Portugal) 10

2010/11: Álvaro Morata (Spain) 10

2009/10: Mattia Destro (Italy) 8

2008/09: Nathan Delfouneso (England), Yacin Brahimi (France) 7

2007/08: Michail Pavlis (Greece) 7

2006/07: Kostas Mitroglou (Greece), Krisztián Németh (Hungary), Adam Rooney (Republic of Ireland) 8

2005/06: İlhan Parlak (Türkiye﻿) 10

2004/05: Borko Veselinović (Serbia and Montenegro) 11

2003/04: Olexandr Aliyev (Ukraine), Ali Oztürk (Türkiye﻿), Lukasz Piszczek (Poland) 8

2002/03: Sébastien Grax (France) 9

2001/02: Kevin Vandenbergh (Belgium) 10