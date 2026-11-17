Round 2 of 2026/27 UEFA European Under-19 Championship is complete.

This is the first season of a new qualifying format, which began with round 1 played in spring 2026. The leagues were originally set by the second stage of 2024/25 U17 EURO qualifying, and in round 1 teams competed for promotion or to avoid relegation.

Qualified for Round 3 League A League A group winners: Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Spain (holders), Ukraine League A group runners-up*: Austria, Finland, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland League A group third place: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Israel, Norway, Sweden, Wales League B group winners: Albania, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Montenegro, Poland, Switzerland *Final tournament hosts Czechia finished second in Group A7 but will not compete in round 3 as they are automatically in the final tournament. Their place in round 3 League A will be taken by the best fourth-place finisher to be confirmed.

In round 2 League A, the 28 teams competed in seven groups of four teams. The top three in each group remain in place for round 3 (for which there will only be a 28-team League A), drawn at 11:30 CET on 10 December and played next spring, deciding the seven teams joining hosts Czechia in the finals scheduled for 18 June to 1 July.

Czechia played in League A for round 2 but will not compete in round 3 as their place in the finals is assured as hosts. As per article 13.08c of the competition regulations, As they finished second in Group A7, their position is filled by the best fourth-placed team in League A (to be confirmed).

In League B, the 26 teams competed in five groups of four teams and two groups of three teams. All group winners in League B are promoted to League A for round 3.

Round 2 results

League A

The top three teams in each group remain in League A for round 3.

As final tournament hosts Czechia were among the 'qualified' teams, their position is filled by the best fourth-placed team in League A (to be confirmed).

Group A1:

Remain in League A for round 3: France*, Republic of Ireland, Norway

Also in group: Greece

Group A2

Remain in League A for round 3: Belgium, Scotland*, Kazakhstan

Also in group: Kosovo

Group A3

Remain in League A for round 3: Germany. Portugal*, Sweden

Also in group: Lithuania

Group A4

Remain in League A for round 3: England, Austria*, Belarus

Also in group: Slovenia

Group A5

Remain in League A for round 3: Spain (holders), Finland, Wales*

Also in group: Iceland

Group A6

Remain in League A for round 3: Ukraine, Italy*, Israel

Also in group: Romania

Group A7

Remain in League A for round 3: Croatia*, Netherlands

Finals hosts (group runners-up): Czechia

Also in group: Hungary

*Mini-tournament hosts

Spain won the 2025/26 edition in Wales, beating Germany in the final. Croatia and Ukraine reached the semis while, of the teams in League A, Italy took part in the finals along with hosts Wales.

Belarus, Iceland, Lithuania, Kosovo, Netherlands, Norway and Romania were promoted from League B in round 1.

2026 final highlights: Spain 2-0 Germany

League B

The seven group winners will be promoted to League A for round 3.

Group B1

Promoted to League A for round 3: Montenegro

Also in group: Serbia*, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands

Group B2

Promoted to League A for round 3: Denmark

Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, San Marino*

Group B3

Promoted to League A for round 3: Estonia

Also in group: Türkiye*, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Group B4

Promoted to League A for round 3: Latvia

Also in group: Bulgaria*, Moldova, Gibraltar

Group B5

Promoted to League A for round 3: Switzerland

Also in group: Northern Ireland, North Macedonia*, Malta

Group B6

Promoted to League A for round 3: Albania

Also in group: Cyprus*, Armenia

Group B7

Promoted to League A for round 3: Poland*

Also in group: Luxembourg, Andorra

*Mini-tournament hosts

Denmark and Serbia both took part in the 2026 finals in Wales.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Poland, Serbia and Switzerland were relegated from League A in round 2.