Under-19 EURO round 2: See who went through
Tuesday, November 17, 2026
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League A berths for round 3 were on offer as the new format continued on the road to Czechia.
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Round 2 of 2026/27 UEFA European Under-19 Championship is complete.
This is the first season of a new qualifying format, which began with round 1 played in spring 2026. The leagues were originally set by the second stage of 2024/25 U17 EURO qualifying, and in round 1 teams competed for promotion or to avoid relegation.
Qualified for Round 3 League A
League A group winners: Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Spain (holders), Ukraine
League A group runners-up*: Austria, Finland, Italy, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Scotland
League A group third place: Belarus, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Israel, Norway, Sweden, Wales
League B group winners: Albania, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Montenegro, Poland, Switzerland
*Final tournament hosts Czechia finished second in Group A7 but will not compete in round 3 as they are automatically in the final tournament. Their place in round 3 League A will be taken by the best fourth-place finisher to be confirmed.
In round 2 League A, the 28 teams competed in seven groups of four teams. The top three in each group remain in place for round 3 (for which there will only be a 28-team League A), drawn at 11:30 CET on 10 December and played next spring, deciding the seven teams joining hosts Czechia in the finals scheduled for 18 June to 1 July.
Czechia played in League A for round 2 but will not compete in round 3 as their place in the finals is assured as hosts. As per article 13.08c of the competition regulations, As they finished second in Group A7, their position is filled by the best fourth-placed team in League A (to be confirmed).
In League B, the 26 teams competed in five groups of four teams and two groups of three teams. All group winners in League B are promoted to League A for round 3.
- The top three teams in each group remain in League A for round 3.
- As final tournament hosts Czechia were among the 'qualified' teams, their position is filled by the best fourth-placed team in League A (to be confirmed).
Group A1:
Remain in League A for round 3: France*, Republic of Ireland, Norway
Also in group: Greece
Group A2
Remain in League A for round 3: Belgium, Scotland*, Kazakhstan
Also in group: Kosovo
Group A3
Remain in League A for round 3: Germany. Portugal*, Sweden
Also in group: Lithuania
Group A4
Remain in League A for round 3: England, Austria*, Belarus
Also in group: Slovenia
Group A5
Remain in League A for round 3: Spain (holders), Finland, Wales*
Also in group: Iceland
Group A6
Remain in League A for round 3: Ukraine, Italy*, Israel
Also in group: Romania
Group A7
Remain in League A for round 3: Croatia*, Netherlands
Finals hosts (group runners-up): Czechia
Also in group: Hungary
*Mini-tournament hosts
- Spain won the 2025/26 edition in Wales, beating Germany in the final. Croatia and Ukraine reached the semis while, of the teams in League A, Italy took part in the finals along with hosts Wales.
- Belarus, Iceland, Lithuania, Kosovo, Netherlands, Norway and Romania were promoted from League B in round 1.
- The seven group winners will be promoted to League A for round 3.
Group B1
Promoted to League A for round 3: Montenegro
Also in group: Serbia*, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands
Group B2
Promoted to League A for round 3: Denmark
Also in group: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia, San Marino*
Group B3
Promoted to League A for round 3: Estonia
Also in group: Türkiye*, Slovakia, Liechtenstein
Group B4
Promoted to League A for round 3: Latvia
Also in group: Bulgaria*, Moldova, Gibraltar
Group B5
Promoted to League A for round 3: Switzerland
Also in group: Northern Ireland, North Macedonia*, Malta
Group B6
Promoted to League A for round 3: Albania
Also in group: Cyprus*, Armenia
Group B7
Promoted to League A for round 3: Poland*
Also in group: Luxembourg, Andorra
*Mini-tournament hosts
- Denmark and Serbia both took part in the 2026 finals in Wales.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Poland, Serbia and Switzerland were relegated from League A in round 2.