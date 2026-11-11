Under-19 EURO round 2 starts Wednesday

Round 2 of 2026/27 UEFA European Under-19 Championship runs from 11 to 17 November.

This is the first season of a new qualifying format, which began with round 1 played in spring 2026. The leagues were originally set by the second stage of 2024/25 U17 EURO qualifying, and in round 1 teams competed for promotion or to avoid relegation.

In round 2 League A, the 28 teams compete in seven groups of four teams. The top three in each group remain in place for round 3 (for which there will only be a 28-team League A), drawn on 10 December and played next spring, deciding the seven teams joining hosts Czechia in the finals scheduled for 18 June to 1 July.

Czechia play in League A for round 2 but will not compete in round 3 as their place in the finals is assured as hosts. As per article 13.08c of the competition regulations, if there is a vacancy because Czechia are among the qualified teams or for any other reason, the position is filled by the best fourth-placed team in League A.

In League B, the 26 teams compete in five groups of four teams and two groups of three teams. All group winners in League B are promoted to League A for round 3.

Matches

League A

The top three teams in each group remain in League A for round 3.

If there is a vacancy because final tournament hosts Czechia are among the qualified teams or for any other reason, the position is filled by the best fourth-placed team in League A.

Group A1: France*, Greece, Republic of Ireland, Norway

Group A2: Belgium, Scotland*, Kazakhstan, Kosovo

Group A3: Portugal*, Sweden, Germany, Lithuania

Group A4: Austria*, England, Slovenia, Belarus

Group A5: Spain (holders), Finland, Wales*, Iceland

Group A6: Italy*, Israel, Ukraine, Romania

Group A7: Czechia (finals hosts), Hungary, Croatia*, Netherlands

*Mini-tournament hosts

Spain won the 2025/26 edition in Wales, beating Germany in the final. Croatia and Ukraine reached the semis while, of the teams in League A, Italy took part in the finals along with hosts Wales.

Belarus, Iceland, Lithuania, Kosovo, Netherlands, Norway and Romania were promoted from League B in round 1.

2026 final highlights: Spain 2-0 Germany

League B

The seven group winners will be promoted to League A for round 3.

Group B1: Serbia*, Montenegro, Azerbaijan, Faroe Islands

Group B2: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Denmark, Georgia, San Marino*

Group B3: Estonia, Slovakia, Türkiye*, Liechtenstein

Group B4: Bulgaria*, Moldova, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group B5: Switzerland, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia*, Malta

Group B6: Cyprus*, Armenia, Albania

Group B7: Poland*, Luxembourg, Andorra

*Mini-tournament hosts

Denmark and Serbia both took part in the 2026 finals in Wales.

Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Estonia, Poland, Serbia and Switzerland were relegated from League A in round 2.