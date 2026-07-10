2026 Under-19 EURO final preview: Spain vs Germany

Reflections on the group stage meeting, memories of last year's semi-final epic and table tennis tournaments feature in our preview of the 2026 European Under-19 Championship final.

Rematch ready

Spain and Germany have already met at these finals, Paco Gallardo’s charges winning 4-0 to seal top spot in their final Group A game, but both camps expect an entirely different contest on Saturday. “There will be new personnel for both teams and the final is a unique match,” says Germany coach Christian Wörns. His counterpart Gallardo agrees: "We would do well to forget the last match – that was only one match and this is the most important match of the year for this generation."

Looking further back, Spain and Germany produced one of the all-time great Under-19 EURO matches in last year's semi-finals: La Roja winning 6-5 after extra time. Also in charge then, Gallardo would prefer a slightly less crazy game this time around. "I don’t want the same," the Spain coach laughs, "though many people tell me it’s one of the best matches in history."

Semi-final highlights: Spain 6-5 Germany

Midfield mastery

Spain have impressed in all areas during their stylish progression to the final, but the mastery shown in midfield has been joyous to watch. Captain Quim Junyent was part of a glittering trio that started the semi-final against Croatia, alongside goalscorer Xavi Espart and two-assist Thiago Pitarch. "I’ve been playing with Xavi since we were seven or eight," says Junyent. "I met Thiago this year and I play very well with him too. I’m very happy to play with these players but with all the team too."

Xavi Espart and Quim Junyent came through Barcelona's famed La Masia together UEFA via Getty Images

Built for big moments

Germany showed they could thrive under pressure in their 2-1 semi-final victory against Ukraine, equalising on the verge of half-time before scoring a stoppage-time winner in the second half. Asked if that comes from mentality or quality, Wörns answers: "Both. Mentality and quality, individual quality in particular. It’s not only about the head, but the heart too." None embody that more than captain Francis Onyeka, scorer of the decisive goal. "There could be no Francis for 88 minutes, but maybe there’s one minute or one action where he will be there to win a game and be decisive,” Wörns has said of his captain.

Spain's spotless defence

No team has breached Spain's defence at these finals, nor in qualifying, where they finished the elite round with three wins and three clean sheets. It's a remarkable record and could become an unprecedented one if extended – Spain would be the first team in Under-19 EURO history to win the competition without conceding. The foundations of that defensive solidity? "The most important thing is the team-first ethic, attacking together and defending together," says Gallardo.

Shaped by the journey

Speaking after Wednesday's semi-final success, Onyeka pointed to the years of hard work that had brought Germany to this point. "At Under-17 level, we did not qualify for the EURO," Onyeka explains. "Now we’ve done that and gone straight to the final, so we’ve made a big step up." As well as elation, a title would bring encouragement for the next stage of that journey, not least because players like current national team captain Joshua Kimmich were part of the last triumphant squad. "You see the journey that Kimmich has made so it’s something big,” says Onyeka.

Germany are aiming for their third title and their first since 2014 UEFA via Getty Images

Down time

We know the stories on the pitch, but how have the players made use of their down time at these finals? For Spain, the answer is table tennis. Many a contest has taken place at their hotel's table, with impressive talent on display. Three stand above the rest, though, according to captain Quim Junyent: "I started the tournament at a lower level but now I think that I’m among the top players with Andres [Cuenca] and Hugo [López].”

Germany have spent their free time engaged in card games, with two proving particularly popular. "We’ve been playing a lot of Uno and a German card game called Werewolf,” reveals Onyeka, who picks out full-back Kacper Koscierski as the Uno master.