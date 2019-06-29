Under-21 EURO final preview: Spain v Germany

Final takes place at Stadio Friuli, Udine

Germany beat Spain 1-0 in 2017 final

Spain have reached four of last five U21 finals

Germany eliminated Romania; Spain overcame France

Stats and facts ahead of the final

SPAIN V GERMANY BUILD-UP

Possible line-ups

Spain: Sivera; Martín Aguirregabiria, Vallejo, Jorge Meré, Junior Firpo; Marc Roca, Fabián Ruiz; Dani Olmo, Ceballos, Fornals; Oyarzabal

Out: none

Doubtful: none

Mahmoud Dahoud and Jonathan Tah are expected to start ©Sportsfile

Germany: Nübel; Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Henrichs; M. Eggestein, Dahoud, Neuhaus; Amiri, Waldschmidt, Öztunali

Out: none

Doubtful: Richter (unspecified)

What they're saying

Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "We are where we want to be. We're in a great stadium and everything depends on us. We'd have given everything to be here three weeks ago. We're going to try and enjoy the moment, and hopefully win. We hope there isn't the same heat as for the last game, but we should focus on what we can control. I think it's good we have players who were in the final two years ago. Experience in football is very important."

Dani Ceballos, Spain midfielder: "In recent matches, you might have had some doubts about the team, but we've been aware of the importance of this tournament from day one. We want to make everyone back home, those who have supported us, happy."

Stefan Kuntz, Germany coach: "We are playing on the same day, but I don't think the players are the same at all from two years ago. Spain are very talented. They play possession football, and are very strong in midfield. I watched Italy's win against Spain. But we can't compare ourselves to Italy as our players have different qualities. We have to have our own match plan. We'd like to surprise Spain, a bit like we did two years ago."

Lukas Klostermann, Germany defender: "It is really difficult when you go so far in a tournament and then don't win. We hope that we'll be rewarded for all the hard work we've done in the last two years."

Road to the final

Spain: Group A winners

Spain: Group A winners

Matchday one: Italy 3-1 Spain

Matchday two: Spain 2-1 Belgium

Matchday three: Spain 5-0 Poland

Semi-final: Spain 4-1 France

Germany: Group B winners

Matchday one: Germany 3-1 Denmark

Matchday two: Germany 6-1 Serbia

Matchday three: Austria 1-1 Germany

Semi-final: Germany 4-2 Romania

Key battle

Ceballos has been influential in midfield for Spain ©Sportsfile

Dani Ceballos v Mahmoud Dahoud: Ceballos and Dahoud have been the players to have made their sides tick this tournament, both from a slightly advanced midfield position. Two experienced top-level operators, their personal duel will go a long way to deciding the outcome of the final.

Did you know?

Spain: Midfielder Ceballos, who has two goals and two assists in Italy, was named player of the tournament when Spain were runners-up in 2017.

Germany: Forward Luca Waldschmidt has scored seven goals at the tournament, exactly half of Germany's total (14).

Germany: Forward Luca Waldschmidt has scored seven goals at the tournament, exactly half of Germany's total (14).

Where to watch



