- 2018/19

Stadio Friuli - Udine
Final
Spain
2-1 -
Germany
      Highlights Highlights available from midnight where you are
      #ESPGER

      Under-21 EURO final preview: Spain v Germany

      Saturday 29 June 2019

      Spain meet Germany in Sunday's U21 EURO final, a rerun of the 2017 showpiece – here's all you need to know.

      Under-21 EURO final preview: Spain v Germany
      Under-21 EURO final preview: Spain v Germany ©Sportsfile
      • Final takes place at Stadio Friuli, Udine
      • Germany beat Spain 1-0 in 2017 final
      • Spain have reached four of last five U21 finals
      • Germany eliminated Romania; Spain overcame France
      • Stats and facts ahead of the final

      SPAIN V GERMANY BUILD-UP

      Possible line-ups

      Spain: Sivera; Martín Aguirregabiria, Vallejo, Jorge Meré, Junior Firpo; Marc Roca, Fabián Ruiz; Dani Olmo, Ceballos, Fornals; Oyarzabal
      Out: none
      Doubtful: none

      Mahmoud Dahoud and Jonathan Tah are expected to start
      Mahmoud Dahoud and Jonathan Tah are expected to start©Sportsfile

      Germany: Nübel; Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Henrichs; M. Eggestein, Dahoud, Neuhaus; Amiri, Waldschmidt, Öztunali
      Out: none
      Doubtful: Richter (unspecified)

      What they're saying

      Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "We are where we want to be. We're in a great stadium and everything depends on us. We'd have given everything to be here three weeks ago. We're going to try and enjoy the moment, and hopefully win. We hope there isn't the same heat as for the last game, but we should focus on what we can control. I think it's good we have players who were in the final two years ago. Experience in football is very important."

      Dani Ceballos, Spain midfielder: "In recent matches, you might have had some doubts about the team, but we've been aware of the importance of this tournament from day one. We want to make everyone back home, those who have supported us, happy."

      Stefan Kuntz, Germany coach: "We are playing on the same day, but I don't think the players are the same at all from two years ago. Spain are very talented. They play possession football, and are very strong in midfield. I watched Italy's win against Spain. But we can't compare ourselves to Italy as our players have different qualities. We have to have our own match plan. We'd like to surprise Spain, a bit like we did two years ago."

      Lukas Klostermann, Germany defender: "It is really difficult when you go so far in a tournament and then don't win. We hope that we'll be rewarded for all the hard work we've done in the last two years."

      Road to the final

      Watch: Spain 5-0 Poland highlights
      Watch: Spain 5-0 Poland highlights

      Spain: Group A winners

      Matchday one: Italy 3-1 Spain
      Matchday two: Spain 2-1 Belgium
      Matchday three: Spain 5-0 Poland
      Semi-final: Spain 4-1 France

      Germany: Group B winners

      Matchday one: Germany 3-1 Denmark
      Matchday two: Germany 6-1 Serbia
      Matchday three: Austria 1-1 Germany
      Semi-final: Germany 4-2 Romania

      Key battle

      Ceballos has been influential in midfield for Spain
      Ceballos has been influential in midfield for Spain©Sportsfile

      Dani Ceballos v Mahmoud Dahoud: Ceballos and Dahoud have been the players to have made their sides tick this tournament, both from a slightly advanced midfield position. Two experienced top-level operators, their personal duel will go a long way to deciding the outcome of the final.

      Did you know?

      Spain: Midfielder Ceballos, who has two goals and two assists in Italy, was named player of the tournament when Spain were runners-up in 2017.

      Watch: Waldschmidt scored a hat-trick against Serbia
      Watch: Waldschmidt scored a hat-trick against Serbia

      Germany: Forward Luca Waldschmidt has scored seven goals at the tournament, exactly half of Germany's total (14).

      Where to watch

      Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) here.

      Pre-match facts

      • This is the third time the same combination of teams have met in a U21 final. England played West Germany in 1982 and Germany in 2009; Spain and Italy have met in three finals, in 1986, 1996 and 2013.

      • The teams have met in seven competitive fixtures at U21 level, with Spain registering four wins to Germany's two.

      • Waldschmidt is the first German player to find the net in four consecutive games at a U21 finals.

      Under-21 EURO highlights: all the goals
      30/06/2019

      LiveUnder-21 EURO highlights: all the goals

      A record 78 goals were scored in 21 games as Spain won their fifth U21 title: watch them all now.
      U21 EURO: all the results
      30/06/2019

      LiveU21 EURO: all the results

      See the full story of the 2019 Under-21 EURO after Spain turned the tables on 2017 winners Germany.
