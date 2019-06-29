Under-21 EURO final preview: Spain v Germany
Saturday 29 June 2019
Spain meet Germany in Sunday's U21 EURO final, a rerun of the 2017 showpiece – here's all you need to know.
- Final takes place at Stadio Friuli, Udine
- Germany beat Spain 1-0 in 2017 final
- Spain have reached four of last five U21 finals
- Germany eliminated Romania; Spain overcame France
- Stats and facts ahead of the final
Possible line-ups
Spain: Sivera; Martín Aguirregabiria, Vallejo, Jorge Meré, Junior Firpo; Marc Roca, Fabián Ruiz; Dani Olmo, Ceballos, Fornals; Oyarzabal
Out: none
Doubtful: none
Germany: Nübel; Klostermann, Tah, Baumgartl, Henrichs; M. Eggestein, Dahoud, Neuhaus; Amiri, Waldschmidt, Öztunali
Out: none
Doubtful: Richter (unspecified)
What they're saying
Luis de la Fuente, Spain coach: "We are where we want to be. We're in a great stadium and everything depends on us. We'd have given everything to be here three weeks ago. We're going to try and enjoy the moment, and hopefully win. We hope there isn't the same heat as for the last game, but we should focus on what we can control. I think it's good we have players who were in the final two years ago. Experience in football is very important."
Dani Ceballos, Spain midfielder: "In recent matches, you might have had some doubts about the team, but we've been aware of the importance of this tournament from day one. We want to make everyone back home, those who have supported us, happy."
Stefan Kuntz, Germany coach: "We are playing on the same day, but I don't think the players are the same at all from two years ago. Spain are very talented. They play possession football, and are very strong in midfield. I watched Italy's win against Spain. But we can't compare ourselves to Italy as our players have different qualities. We have to have our own match plan. We'd like to surprise Spain, a bit like we did two years ago."
Lukas Klostermann, Germany defender: "It is really difficult when you go so far in a tournament and then don't win. We hope that we'll be rewarded for all the hard work we've done in the last two years."
Road to the final
Spain: Group A winners
Matchday one: Italy 3-1 Spain
Matchday two: Spain 2-1 Belgium
Matchday three: Spain 5-0 Poland
Semi-final: Spain 4-1 France
Germany: Group B winners
Matchday one: Germany 3-1 Denmark
Matchday two: Germany 6-1 Serbia
Matchday three: Austria 1-1 Germany
Semi-final: Germany 4-2 Romania
Key battle
Dani Ceballos v Mahmoud Dahoud: Ceballos and Dahoud have been the players to have made their sides tick this tournament, both from a slightly advanced midfield position. Two experienced top-level operators, their personal duel will go a long way to deciding the outcome of the final.
Did you know?
Spain: Midfielder Ceballos, who has two goals and two assists in Italy, was named player of the tournament when Spain were runners-up in 2017.
Germany: Forward Luca Waldschmidt has scored seven goals at the tournament, exactly half of Germany's total (14).
Pre-match facts
This is the third time the same combination of teams have met in a U21 final. England played West Germany in 1982 and Germany in 2009; Spain and Italy have met in three finals, in 1986, 1996 and 2013.
The teams have met in seven competitive fixtures at U21 level, with Spain registering four wins to Germany's two.
Waldschmidt is the first German player to find the net in four consecutive games at a U21 finals.