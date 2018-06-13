UEFA European Under-21 Championship
Matches
Matches
notitle
Group
A
Poland
3
-
1
-
Belgium
Live Reporting
Group
A
Italy
-
-
Spain
Live Reporting
Group
B
Serbia
-
-
Austria
Live Reporting
Group
B
Germany
-
-
Denmark
Live Reporting
Group
C
Romania
-
-
Croatia
Live Reporting
Group
C
England
-
-
France
Live Reporting
Close
Renato Dall'Ara
-
Bologna
Group stage – final tournament
-
Group A
Italy
-
-
Spain
#ITAESP
Menu
Overview
Line-ups
Statistics
Standings
Match info
notitle
notitle
notitle
Italy
Live statistics
Disciplinary
0
0
Spain
Live statistics
Disciplinary
0
0
Top