Quarter-final round-up: Israel and Spain edge through to the U21 semis

Israel and Spain are through to the last four of the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship as the opening quarter-finals went right down to the wire.

SATURDAY'S U21 EURO QUARTER-FINALS

Highlights: Georgia 0-0 Israel (3-4 pens)

Israel won the meeting of knockout stage debutants by the finest of margins, Daniel Peretz denying Giorgi Gagua before Saba Khvadagiani's spot kick struck the post to decide the outcome after 120 absorbing minutes in Tbilisi. The victors made the brighter start, with all the early chances, but struggled to pair intent with accuracy – a theme of a match in which both goalkeepers shone. Omri Gandelman went closest when his second-half effort hit the woodwork after Giorgi Mamardashvili initially denied him in front of a record 44,338 fans. Guy Luzon's side will play Portugal or England in Batumi on Wednesday.

Player of the Match: Daniel Peretz (Israel)

Key fact: Israel are through to only their third UEFA semi-final, with several of this side also involved 12 months ago at the U19 EURO; the only other instance came back in 1996 with the U16s.

Highlights: Spain 2-1 Switzerland (aet)

Spain overcame a stubborn Switzerland side thanks to a deflected extra-time strike from Juan Miranda. Miranda's powerful shot spun into the net off the unfortunate Lewin Blum, wrong-footing Swiss keeper Amir Saipi. Sergio Gómez, who had the best chance of a cagey first half, broke the deadlock midway through the second period with a crisp first-time finish from Abel Ruiz's lay-off. But Switzerland forced the additional half-hour in added time as Zeki Amdouni converted from close range following Julian Vonmoos' neat hold-up play.

Player of the Match: Sergio Gómez (Spain)

Key fact: Spain have reached their 11th U21 EURO semi-final; only Italy, with 12, have appeared in more.

