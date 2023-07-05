Israel 0-3 England: Young Lions stride into final

Morgan Gibbs-White, Cole Palmer and substitute Cameron Archer were on target in Batumi as England broke down a determined Israel side to reach the UEFA European Under-21 Championship final.

Key moments 13': Smith Rowe has a shot blocked on the line and another saved before a penalty is awarded

17': Gibbs-White puts the spot kick wide of Tzarfati's left-hand post

42': Gibbs-White heads England in front

63': Palmer tidies away the Young Lions' second

85': Khalaili forces Trafford into a save with a close-range header

90': Substitute Archer smashes in England's third

Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates opening the scoring UEFA via Getty Images

Match in brief: England pressure pays in Batumi

Israel contained England capably until the 13th minute, when a defensive slip opened Guy Luzon's side up. Gil Cohen cleared one Emile Smith Rowe effort off the line, and stand-in keeper Tomer Tzarfati pushed another on to the post before a penalty was awarded for Karm Jaber's foul on Anthony Gordon. Gibbs-White stepped up to take it but pushed his low effort wide.

Having ridden their luck, Israel went back into containment mode but carried some threat on the break, Omri Gandelman firing wide with perhaps their best opening of the first 45 minutes. However, they did not make it to half-time with a clean sheet, Gibbs-White racing in from midfield to loop Palmer's ball in from the right over Tzarfati and under the crossbar.

England kept pressing after the break and Palmer doubled their lead on 63 minutes, putting away Smith Rowe's ball at the far post after a sudden burst of quick passes broke Israel's concentration.

Luzon's team had little choice but to commit more men forward in the final 20 minutes. Substitute Anan Khalaili forced James Trafford into his first serious save of the game with a header on 84 minutes and Roy Revivo later had an effort blocked, but Lee Carsley's side profited on the break, substitute Archer smashing in their late third.

As it happened: Israel 0-3 England

Player of the Match: Curtis Jones (England)

"Leader on the pitch, excellent positionally, reads the game well and has brilliant distribution in attack."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Curtis Jones receives his Player of the Match award

Ian Holyman, match reporter

England were – again – simply too good for Israel. Some of the interplay between the midfield and forward players was delightful, with Anthony Gordon and Angel Gomes, in particular, outstanding. Morgan Gibbs-White also displayed his character in shrugging off that early penalty setback to head a superb opening goal. Collectively, Lee Carsley's men also kept a lid on Israel's counterattacking threat and showed resilience during the closing stages when their opponents poured forward. Guy Luzon's team might have made more of set-piece situations – notably during the first half – but they head home having claimed their nation's first-ever U21 EURO semi-final spot and a berth in the 2024 Olympic football tournament.

Cameron Archer after scoring England's late third UEFA via Getty Images

Reaction

Morgan Gibbs-White, England forward, speaking to UEFA.com: "I'm pretty speechless right now. We all believed we could do it. We've been working so hard with the same team for the last two years, and our only goal was to reach this final. We'll get back on the training ground tomorrow and work harder than ever."

Curtis Jones, England midfielder, speaking to UEFA.com: "Israel are a good side. They pressed us in the first game. In this one, they sat back and made it difficult for us. But we came through, and that's what a good team does. This is a hell of a team. The stats speak for themselves: we're scoring goals and not conceding, not giving away chances. We're well organised. The final will be good – it'll be tough, of course, but we're ready."

Lee Carsley, England manager, speaking to UEFA.com: "I enjoyed the process of analysing Israel, they're a good team, a tough team. They've got a lot of spirit, and I'm delighted we had the chance to play them. All the credit goes to the squad; they're a very determined bunch. But there are still a lot of things we can sharpen up ahead of the next game."

Gil Cohen, Israel captain, speaking to UEFA.com: "We're very disappointed with the result. In the first half-hour, we might have scored. We had to chase the game after going behind and England are a really good team. It didn't end well."

Key stats

England have reached the U21 EURO final for a fourth time; their last final appearance was in 2009, when they lost 4-0 to Germany. They won the competition in 1982 and 1984.

The Young Lions have won their last six U21 EURO finals games, including all five at this tournament, keeping a clean sheet in every victory in Georgia and Romania.

England have won 14 of their last 16 U21 EURO qualifying and final tournament matches (D1 L1).

Lee Carsley's side beat Israel 2-0 in the group stage; all five goals that Guy Luzon's team conceded from open play at this tournament came in their two games against England.

Israel have conceded three penalties at this finals but none have resulted in goals; Daniel Peretz (suspended for this game) saved two against Germany, and Gibbs-White missed the target for England.

Line-ups

The teams line up ahead of kick-off in Batumi UEFA via Getty Images

Israel: Tzarfati; Lemkin, Cohen, Gandelman (Ferede 89); Jaber, Azoulay (Bilevi 75), Gloukh, Hagag (Khalaili 56), Revivo; Turgeman (Abu Rumi 89), Layous (Gorno 56)

England: Trafford; Garner, Thomas, Colwill, Harwood-Bellis; Gibbs-White (Madueke 78), Jones (Doyle 88), Palmer, Gomes (Skipp 78); Gordon (Archer 74), Smith Rowe (Elliott 74)