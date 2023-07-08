Curtis Jones named official Under-21 EURO final Player of the Match

Curtis Jones has been named Player of the Match for the 2023 Under-21 EURO final after helping England to a 1-0 win against Spain in Batumi.

Jones was chosen by the UEFA Technical Observer panel, who said: "He was always on the ball at the right time, he played excellently between the lines and showed himself to be a real leader of the team."

Jones, who was also named Player of the Match in England's semi-final win against Israel, was credited with the winning goal in the final, Cole Palmer's free-kick deflecting in off the Liverpool midfielder just before half-time.

Every Player of the Match