Under-21 EURO round-up: Germany and Denmark through, England held

Denmark and Germany have booked their places in the 2025 UEFA European Under-21 Championship quarter-finals alongside Italy and Spain, as holders England were held and Ukraine kick-started their campaign.

We review Sunday's Matchday 2 action.

Both goalkeepers were busy in a stalemate in Nitra. James Beadle made sharp saves to prevent Svit Sešlar from striking in either half for Slovenia, who almost fell behind when Harvey Elliott's volley hit a post with the interval approaching.

Martin Turk denied England captain James McAtee from close range shortly after the restart and turned Jack Hinshelwood's added-time header over the crossbar, earning Slovenia their first point as the Young Lions moved to four.

Player of the Match: Harvey Elliott (England)

Key stat: Slovenia are yet to lose a competitive meeting with England, having also won and drawn against them during qualifying for the 2023 tournament.

Germany advanced as Czechia were eliminated in Dunajská Streda, where Nicolò Tresoldi slotted in the opener and Paul Nebel followed suit. With Brajan Gruda whipping a shot against the post with half-time looming, it got worse before it got better for Czechia.

Nick Woltemade headed his fourth goal of the finals after the restart and Eric Martel fired in to make the scoreline 4-0 before the hour mark. Czechia showed their spirit by swiftly replying through Bright Arrey-Mbi's own goal and Karel Spáčil's finish in an entertaining contest.

Player of the Match: Nick Woltemade (Germany)

Key stat: Germany have won consecutive matches in the group stage for the first time since 2019.

All the fixtures

Vladyslav Vanat's instinctive effort and Maksym Braharu's tap-in earned Ukraine their first Group D points. Unai Melgosa's men opened the scoring before the half-hour mark in Košice, forward Vanat pouncing to steer in the rebound having forced Finland keeper Lucas Bergström into an instinctive save.

Ukraine doubled their advantage soon after half-time when Vladyslav Veleten's cross evaded everybody, leaving Braharu with a simple finish. Finland search in vain for a way back into the match, while Ukraine skipper Volodymyr Brazhko was dismissed in added time for a second booking.

Player of the Match: Vladyslav Vanat (Ukraine)

Key stat: Ukraine have now scored twice in four of their last five group stage matches at the U21 EURO.

William Osula's neat double clinched another comeback victory for Denmark, sealing their place in the last eight in the process. The Jong Oranje led in bizarre fashion when a clearance from Denmark captain Oliver Provstgaard rebounded off Ruben van Bommel and flew into the net via a deflection off the Danish skipper.

Osula, who clinched the Matchday 1 turnaround victory against Ukraine after coming off the bench, levelled with a powerful header from close range ten minutes before half-time. The Newcastle man then slotted in coolly two minutes after the interval to book a quarter-final spot.

Player of the Match: Clement Bischoff (Denmark)

Key stat: Denmark inflicted a first defeat for the Netherlands in 25 U21 EURO qualifying and final tournament matches, stretching back to their semi-final loss to Germany in 2021.

Where to watch the matches