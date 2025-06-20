2025 U21 EURO group stage analysis

From questions of mentality and control to the attacking feats of Germany's Nick Woltemade, there has been plenty to talk about in the group stage of the U21 EURO in Slovakia.

In the following analysis, the UEFA Technical Observer Group ponder the above talking points and more ahead of the quarter-finals this weekend.

Quarter-final fixtures

Momentum shifts and mentality

"Few teams were able to dominate over 90 minutes," said Willi Ruttensteiner, reflecting on the swings of fortune seen in a good number of games. France's 102nd-minute winner against Georgia was one of seven games in which points were won or dropped after the 80-minute mark. Even when Germany led Czechia 4-0, they faced a spirited two-goal response from their opponents.

Before considering the tactical side, Ruttensteiner highlighted the importance of attitude when looking at how hosts Slovakia, trailing 2-0 to a dominant Spain at half-time, came out and scored two quick goals. "The change was mostly mental – they began to play with risk," he said, and suddenly they got back into the game.

Approaches to restrict opposition strengths

The video above illustrates this change in approach. The first clip from the first half shows Slovakia's tentative attempts to press, which allow Spain time to play their passes. By contrast, the second-half example displays their greater desire and determination to press, ensuring that now there are closer distances between and within the units.

The third clip of the opening video features another side who troubled more fancied opponents in the opening round of games, showing Topi Keskinen's second goal for Finland against Netherlands.

If Finland eventually let slip a two-goal lead in that 2-2 draw, what impressed the UEFA Technical Observers was their organisation in a 4-4-2 mid-block as they picked the right moments to press before counterattacking at speed and with numbers.

As Mixu Paatelainen said of his compatriots: "They had a clear game plan. They didn't have much possession but waited for the right moments in a mid-block and then had quick transitions from there. Both goals came from quick transitions."

Ultimately Netherlands found an added-time equaliser, just as Spain struck late to beat Slovakia, and for Paatelainen, those sides' ability to weather a storm reflected their trust in the process – or "belief in their own game plan" – and we will elaborate on the question of mindset in the coaching reflections below.

Structure brings control – and sustains attacks

Another important theme for the UEFA Technical Observer Group was how teams looked to overcome opponents who were set up in a compact low block.

Citing the example of Spain, Ruttensteiner noted the importance of their positional play as they "held the width of the pitch, particularly in the last third which meant they were always able to overload the opposition and switch play, making it difficult to defend against as with the defending team moving up, space becomes available."

For David Adams, the question of rest defence was particularly pertinent as he cited the tendency for dangerous fast attacks in moments where the opposition team had won the ball and begun moving into an offensive structure only to then lose it "through a technical error or the other team aggressively counter-pressing".

Netherlands sustained pressure around the box

This brings us back to the Finland-Netherlands match and the first Dutch goal by Luciano Valente, which is displayed in the video above, highlighting the importance of rest defence behind the ball – not only for defensive reasons but so players can step forward and get to second balls.

"Your controlling positions allow you to sustain the attack," said Adams, with Paatelainen adding: "Teams make sure they have players there for the second wave and the reasons are the cut-back cross or counter-press."

In Valente's case, as Paatelainen noted, "He is there to win any possible second balls", meaning he is in the right position to strike for goal when the ricochet moves the ball his way. How you train a team to be in those positions is the second of our Coaching Reflections topics below.

Individuals shining

This tournament has already been blessed with some exceptional individual displays also – and Germany forward Woltemade offers a shining example. Germany's attacking variety impressed the UEFA Technical Observer Group and Woltemade was pivotal to this as he exhibited his individual ability in helping his team score goals through a range of methods.

Top scorer: Nick Woltemade's four goals

To dwell on the video above of his four group stage goals, the first of this treble against Slovenia comes from brilliant positional play as he receives inside the box with an open body position to finish first time. For the second, meanwhile, he makes a run outside Slovenia's two centre-backs after Germany win possession and play forward quickly, before then completing his hat-trick from the penalty spot. As for his fourth goal, against Czechia, he demonstrates his aerial prowess with a header from a deep free-kick.

Reflecting on the attacking variety of Antonio Di Salvo's side, Ruttensteiner said: "Germany had unbelievable target play and goals from the centre. Woltemade was excellent with his back to goal but if the opposition closed the centre, they used the space on the flanks with the fast wingers and full-backs getting in crosses and had a great presence in the box."

Coaching Reflections

By Steve Cooper, UEFA Technical Observer

On the mental approach to tournament football

"Tournament football is completely different to what players may face in their club environment. Technically and tactically, therefore, coaches may not do too much in preparation that's different from the qualifying rounds, as rather it's about helping players understand what they are going into. As I said, tournament football is very distinct, it brings changes in belief and momentum and what can set teams apart is the mental side. That means how they handle certain situations both in the game and generally through the tournament, and a lot of that comes from experience."

On training second and third phase

"You should set down similar rules and expectations as for the first phase. That means coaching your players in what they need to do when the ball is cleared out, rather than leaving it to chance. It's important as, at the highest level, the chaos of the second or third phase can often be even more dangerous and therefore you want your players to know how to respond even in that chaos. In training, you can't always recreate those second-ball situations but I would suggest doing it through 'transition' balls. In other words, if a cross goes out or a clearance goes over, you could have a transition ball, or a couple of servers on the outside of the coned practice area, to recreate it. It's important work because at the highest level you might have your positioning right for the first phase but you need it right for what might happen next too."