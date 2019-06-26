Stadio Città del Tricolore - Reggio Emilia
Semi-finals
Spain
- -
France
      #ESPFRA

      U21 EURO semi-final preview: Spain v France

      Wednesday 26 June 2019

      Spain take on France in a heavyweight semi-final – here's all you need to know.

      Spain in good spirits during training in Reggio Emilia
      • Moussa Dembélé a doubt for France
      • Spain have reached three of last four U21 finals
      • France in first finals since reaching semis in 2006
      • Winner to meet Germany/Romania in Sunday's final
      • Meet the semi-finalists

      LIVE BUILD-UP

      Watch: Ceballos delight as Spain reach last four
      Possible line-ups

      Spain: Unai Simón; Martín Aguirregabiria, Vallejo, Jorge Meré, Aarón Martín; Marc Roca, Fabián Ruiz; Fornals, Ceballos, Dani Olmo; Mayoral
      Out: none
      Doubtful: Oyarzabal (ankle)

      FranceBernardoni; Dagba, Konaté, Upamecano, M. Sarr; Aouar, Tousart, Reine-Adélaïde; Thuram, Mateta, Ikoné
      Out: Bamba (ankle)
      Doubtful: Dembélé (ankle)

      What the coaches say

      Spain coach Luis de la Fuente
      Spain coach Luis de la Fuente©Sportsfile

      Luis de la Fuente, Spain: "We know how good France are. They are physically good, with great, quick players, a good style of play and fast counterattacks and transitions. We are two sides with completely different styles, which will make for a better game for the fans. We have players who can combat their defensive system. We will try and play how we did against Poland and dominate."

      Sylvain Ripoll, France: "We're not afraid of Spain but we respect them. They were one of the favourites to win the tournament from the off, and they're a very good side. We will have to find a way to balance things, because sometimes if you play against an attacking team, you'll need to be offensive in your defence. I want my side to be ambitious. You can't always play the game you want, because your opponent won't let you. You have to strike a balance."

      Road to the semi-finals

      Watch: Spain 5-0 Poland highlights
      Spain: Group A winners

      Matchday one: Italy 3-1 Spain
      Matchday two: Spain 2-1 Belgium
      Matchday three: Spain 5-0 Poland

      France: Group C runners-up

      Matchday one: England 1-2 France
      Matchday two: France 1-0 Croatia
      Matchday three: France 0-0 Romania

      Key battle

      Dani Ceballos v Houssem Aouar: Having watched the draw against Romania from the bench, Aouar is expected to start against Spain, a game that will likely be settled by who edges the midfield battle. Real Madrid's Ceballos has been in fine form in this tournament, setting Spain's tempo from the No10 role. Lyon's Aouar will be expected to do likewise for France.

      Watch: Ntcham on France's semi-final berth
      Did you know?

      Spain: Midfielder Ceballos, who has two goals and two assists in Italy, was named player of the tournament when Spain were runners-up in 2017.

      France: Ripoll's side have conceded just one goal this tournament, at least two fewer than any other nation.

      Where to watch

      Fans can find their local broadcast partner(s) here.

      Pre-match facts

      • The matchday three draw against Romania was the first group game in the U21 finals France had failed to win; they recorded three victories in both 2002 and 2006 before their two successes at this tournament.

      • Spain coach De la Fuente, who succeeded Albert Celades in July 2018, led Spain to the 2015 UEFA European Under-19 Championship title in Greece. Ceballos and Meré, among others, were in that squad.

      • Paul Bernardoni, Lucas Tousart and Marcus Thuram were all members of France's 2016 European U19 Championship-winning squad, Tousart scoring in the 4-0 final victory against Italy.

