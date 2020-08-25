Wolfsburg 1-0 Barcelona: semi-final report

Match in brief

Fridolina Rolfö's goal sent Wolfsburg into their fifth UEFA Women's Champions League final after an encounter where 2019 runners-up Barcelona had more than their share of chances.

Barcelona impressed in the opening exchanges and Friederike Abt had to be alert to tip over a potential own goal, but as the first half wore on Wolfsburg's counter-attacks started to show bite and both teams came close several times either side of interval. Just before the hour Wolfsburg struck, Svenja Huth's cross causing havoc and Ewa Pajor's overhead kick falling to Rolfö to lash in. Barcelona had several chances to level but the two-time winners will go for the title here on Sunday.

Pajor's overhead kick helped set up the only goal Getty Images

Expert view: Annike Krahn, 2009 winner with Duisburg

Wolfsburg were a tad fortunate to win in the end. In a close-fought encounter, Barcelona had the better chances and played really well overall. Wolfsburg never really imposed themselves but made it count when it mattered to win and ultimately that's enough to take them into the final. Credit to Barcelona for a great performance, though they'll be kicking themselves at those missed opportunities. Congratulations to Wolfsburg but they're going to have to up their game in the final.

Reaction

Fridolina Rolfö, Wolfsburg goalscorer: "It feels amazing, we're really happy with the result and to have made it to the final. We were talking at half-time about the need to keep calm, keep the ball, not get too stressed and try to score a goal. It says a lot about the club that everybody wants to win and has a strong winning mentality, even if we didn't play our best today. We were a little bit lucky but I'm so proud that we did it."

Alexia Putellas, Barcelona captain: "It hurts a lot. We did absolutely everything we could except score. In these games, at this level, things are defined by the fine margins. Tonight has not been our night even though we've had good chances. It's very disappointing. We passed up a great chance to get to the final. I think we're on the right track but we are not there yet. The ceiling just gets higher but comparatively we are progressing."

Line-ups

Wolfsburg: Abt; Doorsoun-Khajeh, Hendrich, Bloodworth, Wedemeyer; Huth, Engen, Popp (Oberdorf 85), Rolfö (Wolter 68); Harder, Pajor (Bremer 77)

Barcelona: Paños; Torrejón, Pereira, Mapi León, Ouahabi (Martens 86); Hermoso, Hamraoui (Losada 86), Alexia (Guijarro 77); Graham Hansen, Oshoala (Bonmati 65), Mariona

What's next?

The final is at 20:00 CET on Sunday here in San Sebastián with Paris Saint-Germain facing Lyon on Wednesday for the other place.