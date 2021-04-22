Paris Saint-Germain vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview

Last Sunday, Paris Saint-Germain ended Lyon's five-year reign as UEFA Women's Champions League holders but now face a Barcelona side much advanced from the side that fell at the semi-final stage four years ago to the club from the French capital.



Paris went into the delayed second leg at Lyon 1-0 down and conceded early in the game; but from then on they dominated and a 2-1 victory, and away goals success, was fully deserved. The exciting attacking trio of Sandy Baltimore, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidatou Diani (the senior of the three at 26) is backed up by a squad full of experience, not least the 43-year-old phenomenon Formiga. In goal, Christiane Endler has 17 clean sheets from 21 games this season, and the last time anyone other than Lyon has beaten Paris over 90 minutes in any competition was Chelsea in March 2019.

However, Paris will need all their defensive prowess against a Barcelona team with 156 goals from 33 games this season, incuding 22 in their last three despite Asisat Oshoala's absence following foot surgery. With this season's competition joint-top scorer Jenni Hermoso as prolific as ever, Alexia Putellas in superb form and options including Caroline Graham Hansen and Lieke Martens (not to mention former Paris player Kheira Hamraoui), 2019 runners-up Barcelona boast a squad that has developed some way since their 5-1 aggregate loss to their opponents in the 2017 semis. However, midfielder Patri Guijarro is suspended for the first leg.

2020 quarter-final highlights: Atlético 0-1 Barcelona

Form guide

Paris Saint-Germain

Last six games: WWWLWW

Last match: Lyon 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain (UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-final second leg), 18/04

Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine

Barcelona

Last six games: WWWLWW

Last match: Barcelona 6-1 Granadilla Tenerife, 20/04

Where they stand: 1st in Primera División, Copa de la Reina quarter-finals

Possible line-ups

Paris: Endler; Lawrence, Paredes, Dudek, Morroni; Däbritz, Formiga, Geyoro; Baltimore, Katoto, Diani

Barcelona: Paños; Torrejón, Pereira, León, Ouahabi; Bonmati, Hamraoui, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Caldentey

View from the camps

Olivier Echouafni, Paris coach: "We are in the semis again. We have to recover as quickly as we can, the Barcelona game is coming very fast. We continue to grow and become more experienced as a team."

Lluís Cortés, Barcelona coach: "We know that Paris have huge physical power, a very high pace of play, a lot of speed. They will be two very demanding matches, different from all the ones we play in the league. We both see a unique opportunity to reach the final of the Champions League and to win it."