Bayern 2-1 Chelsea: Glas gives German side advantage

Bayern will take a narrow advantage to London next Sunday after Hanna Glas' stunning second-half goal restored the German side's lead against Chelsea.

Match in brief

Bayern and Chelsea are chasing their first final appearance, and the stubborn defences that have put them within touching distance resulted in a tactical battle early on.

The hosts had taken the unusual step of switching to a back five before making the breakthrough, Hanna Glas teasing two markers before arrowing a cross in the direction of Sydney Lohmann. Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger spilled the delivery, and the Germany striker accepted the invitation to nod in.

Sydney Lohmann celebrates her 12th-minute opener Getty Images

Chelsea equalised within ten minutes, Melanie Leupolz scoring against the side she once captained when a clearance rebounded off her and looped into the net. That inspired Chelsea to keep raiding through the centre, Samantha Kerr and Fran Kirby repeatedly combining to threatening effect.

Glas produced precisely the ruthlessness Chelsea sought after the break, receiving ample space to charge forward and curl beyond Berger to restore Bayern's lead. As both sides visibly tired, opportunities opened up. Ji So-Yun came within a whisker of taking advantage, rattling the crossbar with a fierce long-range strike that beat Laura Benkarth but not the goalkeeper's far upright.

Key player: Hanna Glas

Hanna Glas (2L) celebrates her fine strike UEFA via Getty Images

The Sweden defender's confidence, sense of adventure and eye for goal made the difference for Bayern, tricking her way into space before sending in the cross that confused Benkarth and provided Lohmann with the early breakthrough. Glas went one better after the break, curling in a powerful strike to match her menacing run at the heart of Chelsea's back line.

Reaction

Jens Scheuer, Bayern coach: "We won, so I'm very happy. The girls played a great game. We defended very well and were a little more efficient in taking our chances. In the end, we might or should have scored a third."

Emma Hayes, Chelsea manager: "We've got an away goal and it's half-time. That could very easily have gone 3-1 to them and been a much bigger task for us, so we're not out of it."

Key stats

Bayern have won all seven of their UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season.

Bayern have scored inside of the opening 22 minutes in each of their last six UEFA Women's Champions League matches.

All three matches between Bayern and Chelsea have been won by the home side.

Chelsea are still searching for their first win in a semi-final tie (L4 D1).

Chelsea are without a win in five visits to Germany in the UEFA Women's Champions League (D1 L4).

Melanie Leupolz (R) after her fortuitous goal against her former club UEFA via Getty Images

Line-ups

Bayern: Benkarth; Simon, Ilestedt, Hegering, Glas; Bühl, Laudehr, Zadrazil; Beerensteyn, Magull, Lohmann

Chelsea: Berger; Carter, Bright, Ingle, J Andersson; Ji, Leopolz, Reiten; Kirby, Harder, Kerr

What's next?

The second leg is at Chelsea's Kingsmeadow stadium next Sunday at 13:30 CET. The final is at Gamla Ullevi, Gothenburg on 16 May against Paris Saint-Germain or Barcelona.