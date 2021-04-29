UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Barcelona-Paris UEFA Women's Champions League 2020/21

Johan Cruyff - Sant Joan Despí
Semi-finals, 2nd leg
1st leg: 1-1
Barcelona
-
-
Paris

      Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain Women's Champions League preview

      Thursday 29 April 2021

      Barcelona welcome Paris on Sunday with their semi-final finely balanced at 1-1.

      UEFA

      Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain face off for a UEFA Women's Champions League final place on Sunday with little to tell between the teams after their 1-1 first-leg draw.

      See what happened in the first leg


      Jenni Hermoso struck early for the visitors last Sunday, her competition-leading sixth in Europe this season. But Alana Cook got her first professional goal to level for Paris, having been switched to right-back to allow Ashley Lawrence to move into wide attack in the injury absence of Kadidiatou Diani, who hopes to be fit for the trip to Barcelona.

      Barcelona themselves will have Patri Guijarro back from suspension and also the option of starting Asisat Oshoala, who came off the bench in the first leg after a spell out following foot surgery. Reaching the final would not be new territory for either side; Paris made it in 2015 and 2017 (overcoming Barcelona in the second of those semis) while the Blaugrana got there in 2019.

      Form guide

      Barcelona

      Last six games: WWWWLW
      Last match: Madrid CF 0-2 Barcelona, 28/04
      Where they stand: 1st in Primera División, Copa de la Reina quarter-finals

      Paris Saint Germain

      Last six games: DWWWLW
      Last match: Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 Barcelona (UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final first leg), 25/04
      Where they stand: 1st in Division 1 Féminine

      First-leg scorers Jenni Hermoso and Alana Cook
      First-leg scorers Jenni Hermoso and Alana CookGetty Images

      Possible line-ups

      Barcelona: Paños; Torrejón, Pereira, Mapi León, Ouahabi; Losada, Guijarro, Putellas; Graham Hansen, Hermoso, Martens

      Paris: Endler; Cook, Paredes, Dudek, Morroni; Geyoro, Formiga, Däbritz; Lawrence, Katoto, Baltimore

      2021/22: new financial model


      View from the camps

      Lluis Cortes, Barcelona coach: "There's everything to play for in the second leg at the Estadi Johan Cruyff. We'll go into that game with full confidence."

      Olivier Echouafni, Paris coach: "We need to be more clinical in the second leg. We missed some chances – too many at this level. We need to improve our positioning as well and be more compact."

