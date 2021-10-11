Women's Champions League preview: Wolfsburg vs Servette FCCF

Wolfsburg go in search of their first Group A victory against Servette having been denied a win in added time in the thrilling 3-3 Matchday 1 draw with Chelsea.

• Die Wölfinnen fought back from going behind to Sam Kerr's 12th-minute opener to race into a 3-1 lead just after the interval, but were pegged back through goals from Beth England and former Wolfsburg favourite Pernille Harder, the latter in the second of four added second-half minutes.

• Swiss champions Servette are in the hunt for their first points in the section after a 3-0 defeat against Juventus in the opening round of group matches.

• Goalkeeper Inês Pereira saved a 27th-minute Andrea Stašková penalty with the game still goalless, and substitute Natalia Padilla Bidas headed against the woodwork a minute after the Bianconere had made it 2-0 through Lina Hurtig just after the hour mark. Fifteen-year-old Ines Sebayang came on as a 76th minute replacement for Les Grenat.

Ones to watch: Wolfsburg

Lena Oberdorf

• The 19-year-old supplied two assists in Die Wölfinnen’s 3-3 group opener against Chelsea, one of two players to do so on Matchday 1, along with Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala.

• The midfielder is in her second campaign with the club, having joined from first club Essen in 2020, and was part of the side that lifted the DFB-Pokal Frauen last season.

• She chipped in with 12 goals in all competitions in 2020/21, with only Zsanett Jakabfi (17) netting more for the She-Wolves last term.

• Oberdorf was named the best player as her Germany side lifted the 2017 UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship, converting her penalty in the 3-1 final shoot-out win against Spain following a 0-0 draw.

Jill Roord

• The 24-year-old scored Wolfsburg's second in the 3-3 Matchday 1 draw away to Chelsea, to make it two goals in three UEFA competition appearances this term.

• She joined Die Wölfinnen in May, signing for the club from Women's Super League outfit Arsenal where she had spent two years.

• The midfielder began her career in her homeland with FC Twente – the club her father, Rene, represented – where she finished as leading Eredivisie scorer in 2016, before spending two years with Bayern (2017–19).

• The Dutch international won the UEFA Women’s Under-19 Championship with her nation in 2014, and scooped the senior title three years later.

Tabea Wassmuth

• The 25-year-old, who hit two goals in the 3-3 draw against Chelsea, was one of just two players to net more than once in a Matchday 1 outing, along with Hoffenheim's Tine De Caigny.

• She opened her Wolfsburg account at the sixth time of asking in the 2-2 draw at Freiburg on 2 October, before her double against the Blues.

• The forward, who came through the youth ranks at Hoffenheim, joined Die Wölfinnen ahead of this campaign, with the deal announced in January of this year.

• The Germany international, who made her bow for her country at senior level in September last year, completed a master's degree in psychology before signing for her current club.

Ones to watch: Servette

Jade Boho Sayo

• The 35-year-old, who came off in the 88th minute in the 3-0 Matchday 1 defeat against Juventus, joined the Geneva-based side in the summer, penning a one-year deal after three years with Spanish outfit Logroño.

• The forward hit the ground running by scoring in three of her four appearances in the qualifying campaign for this group stage.

• She spent the bulk of her career across two spells with Rayo Vallecano, with whom she experienced this competition over a decade ago.

• The Equatorial Guinea international also had brief spells in England with both Reading and Chelsea, before returning to the Primera División with Madrid CFF.

Natalia Padilla Bidas

• The 18-year-old's header crashed against the upright just three minutes after making her entrance as a 63rd minute substitute in the 3-0 Matchday 1 loss to Juventus.

• The forward joined Les Grenat in January 2021 from hometown side Málaga.

• She represents Poland at senior international level, having made her bow earlier this year, qualifying for the nation via her mother.

Inês Pereira

• The 22-year-old, who saved Andrea Stašková's 27th-minute spot kick in the 3-0 Matchday 1 reverse against Juventus, became the first signing of the summer for Les Grenat when joining from Sporting CP in June.

• The goalkeeper has started all five matches in the UEFA Women's Champions League so far this season, including qualifying, keeping a clean sheet in her first two outings.

• She joined Sporting CP from first club Estoril Praia in 2016, and went on to lift the Campeonato Nacional Feminino in her first two campaigns with the Lisbon outfit.

Key stats

• Wolfsburg have won nine of their last ten home UEFA Women’s Champions League matches, including each of the last five.

• Wolfsburg have lost just three of their previous 31 home UEFA Women's Champions League matches (two vs Lyon, one vs Paris).

• Wolfsburg have scored two or more goals in each of their last 12 home UEFA Women's Champions League matches.

• Wolfsburg have only failed to score in one of their previous 31 home UEFA Women's Champions League matches.

• There has been a total of 16 goals scored in Wolfsburg's three UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season.

• Servette have won each of their last three UEFA Women's Champions League matches outside of Switzerland.