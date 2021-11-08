Women's Champions League preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid

Two of the four sides with perfect UEFA Women's Champions League group stage winning records face off on Matchday 3 as Paris Saint-Germain meet Real Madrid.

• The home side are top of Group B by virtue of a superior goal difference – with only Lyon and Wolfsburg scoring more in the group stage – and both Paris and Madrid are among the four clubs still to concede.

• Both teams recorded 5-0 victories on Matchday 2, with a player from each side scoring a hat-trick. Paris's Jordyn Huitema (25, 32, 42) hit the first ever three-goal haul in the group stage just hours before Madrid's Caroline Møller (6, 20, 43) matched her total.

• Paris pair Paulina Dudek (59) and Lea Khelifi (88) completed the scoring in the French capital against Kharkiv, whilst Olga Carmona (48) and Lorena Navarro (89) helped Madrid equal the biggest win so far in the tournament's group stage by asing past Breidablik.

• Only Barcelona (67) have had more attempts on goal in the group stage than Paris's 56. Real Madrid's 71% possession across their opening two fixtures is the joint highest figure in the competition along with Barça.

Ones to watch: Paris

Kadidiatou Diani

• The 26-year-old provided the assist for Huitema's hat-trick goal against Kharkiv on Matchday 2.

• Diani equalled her career-best tally of 13 league goals last term as Paris won their first title.

• Last season was a double celebration for the forward, as she was named Division 1 Féminine Player of the Year by the French footballers' union.

• The French international has been with Les Parisiennes since 2017, when she joined from first club Juvisy.

Jordyn Huitema

• The 20-year-old's historic first hat-trick in the inaugural UEFA Women's Champions League group stage was scored in 17 first-half minutes.

• The forward has struck nine goals in 12 appearances in this competition and has found the net in each of her last four starts, scoring seven times in all in those games.

• Huitema managed five goals in each of her two Paris campaigns to date.

• The Canadian international joined Paris in May 2019 soon after her 18th birthday, having opted to turn professional instead of attending college.

Sakina Karchaoui

• The 25-year-old has supplied two assists in the group stage so far, behind only Wolfsburg's Lena Oberdorf (three).

• The defender has made the second most ball recoveries (19) across the opening two matchdays, fewer only than Lyon's Kadeisha Buchanan (24).

• Karchaoui signed a three-year contract with Paris in July this year after 12 months at rivals Lyon with whom she won the one-off eight-team August 2020 UEFA Women's Champions League finals. She had previously spent eight campaigns in the first team of Montpellier, where she came through the ranks.

• The French international was part of Les Bleues' side that reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Women's EURO in 2017, and made one appearance as they reached the last eight of the FIFA Women's World Cup two years later.

Ones to watch: Real Madrid

Caroline Møller

• The 22-year-old marked her first UEFA Women's Champions League start for Madrid on 13 October with the second hat-trick of the group stage.

• The forward has had the most attempts on target (eight) across the opening two matchdays despite being on the field for less than 90 minutes in total.

• Møller opened her account for her new club three days before that hat-trick against Breidablik, getting the equaliser in a 2-1 comeback victory against Eibar on 10 October.

• The Danish international joined Madrid in August this year after a season with Serie A side Inter. That followed a successful spell in her homeland at Fortuna, with whom she reached the 2016/17 UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals.

Lorena Navarro

• The striker, who turns 21 on 11 November, is one of six players to score on both matchdays so far.

• The Madrid-born forward scored her club's only goal in the 1-0 Matchday 1 success against Kharkiv, earning her the Player of the Match award, before a late strike in the 5-0 win against Breidablik on 13 October.

• Navarro began her career with second-tier side Madrid CFF, before joining CD Tacón in 2016, who would later be rebranded as Real Madrid.

• She won the UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship with Spain in 2015 and was a prolific scorer at that level, securing the golden boot at the 2016 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Jordan and finished as joint top scorer at the Women's U17 EURO earlier that year.

Kenti Robles

• The 30-year-old provided the assists for two of Møller's three goals against Breidablik last time out, with only Wolfsburg's Oberdorf (three) supplying more across the opening two matchdays.

• The full-back scored Madrid's first ever European goal with the added-time equaliser in the 1-1 home draw against Manchester City on 31 August.

• Robles' strike against the Women's Super League side was only her second goal in the UEFA Women's Champions League. The first also came against the Cityzens – another late leveller in a first-leg home draw, for Atlético de Madrid in the 2018/19 round of 32.

• The defender won the Primera División in three campaigns in a row with city rivals Atlético (2016/17 to 2018/19), having also achieved that feat in her three seasons with Barcelona (2011/12 to 2013/14).

Key stats

• Paris have won each of their previous nine competitive matches this season without conceding a goal (F30).

• The French team have lost only one of their last 14 UEFA Women's Champions League home games.

• Paris have only failed to score in two of their last 13 UEFA Women's Champions League matches and have found the net at least once in the first half in eight of their last nine games in the competition.

• Marie-Antoinette Katoto of Paris has scored 16 goals in her last 11 matches for club and country.

• This is Madrid's debut season in European competition, they are unbeaten so far (W3 D1).

• Madrid have won each of their last three UEFA Women's Champions League matches without conceding a goal.