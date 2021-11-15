Women's Champions League preview: Wolfsburg vs Juventus

Wolfsburg hope to shrug off the disappointment of more dropped points on the road due to added-time equalisers when they face Juventus on home soil.

• The two-time UEFA Women's Champions League winners were pegged back by Cristiana Girelli's 91st-minute leveller in Turin on Matchday 3, earning Juve a 2-2 draw. Wolfsburg had also let in a costly late goal in their first fixture, Pernille Harder earning Chelsea a 3-3 draw in the 92nd minute.

• Wolfsburg are one of five clubs unbeaten after three group matches, and only Chelsea (12) and Paris (11) have scored more goals than the ten registered by Tommy Stroot's side.

• Juventus will be aiming to make it two away wins in Group A, their only victory in the section a 3-0 Matchday 1 success at Servette.

Ones to watch: Wolfsburg

Lena Lattwein

• The 21-year-old registered her first Wolfsburg goal in Turin on 9 November, a dipping half-volley from just outside the area.

• The midfielder is one of two Die Wölfinnen players to feature in every minute of their UEFA Women's Champions League campaign so far this season (including qualifying), Lena Oberdorf the other.

• Lattwein joined Wolfsburg in the summer after four seasons with Hoffenheim, having started out with FC Saarbrücken in the second tier.

Jill Roord

• The 24-year-old is Wolfsburg's leading scorer in the Frauen-Bundesliga this term with four goals; Roord and Dominique Janssen are the only players to have started all eight of Die Wölfinnen's league matches.

• Roord struck Wolfsburg's second goal in the Matchday 1 draw at Chelsea, her second in this season's UEFA Women's Champions League, although she has drawn a blank in her last two outings.

• The Dutch midfielder began her career in her homeland with FC Twente – the club her father, Rene, represented – where she finished as leading Eredivisie scorer in 2016, before spending two years with Bayern München (2017–19).

• The Netherlands international won the UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship in 2014 and the senior European title three years later.

Tabea Wassmuth

• The 25-year-old is the leading scorer in the group stage with five goals, and is the only player to find the net in all three games.

• The attacking midfielder has registered nine attempts on target to date, another competition high.

• Wassmuth opened her Wolfsburg account at the sixth time of asking in the 2-2 draw at Freiburg on 2 October, before her Matchday 1 double against Chelsea.



• The Germany international came through the ranks at Hoffenheim before joining Die Wölfinnen in the summer.

Ones to watch: Juventus

Lisa Boattin

• The 24-year-old has provided two assists in the group stage; only Wolfsburg's Lena Oberdorf, with three, has more.

• Boattin scored Juve's third goal in the 5-0 Serie A defeat of Lazio on 13 November, to her first league strike since April 2018.

• The defender is the only outfield player to feature in every minute of Juve's first three group matches, and has started all seven European games in the competition including qualifiers.

• The Italian international was the only player to start all 22 of Juventus's Serie A matches in 2020/21 as the Turin team took the title.

Cristiana Girelli

• The 31-year-old, whose next UEFA club competition appearance will be her 50th, scored twice – including an added-time equaliser – on Matchday 3.

• Girelli came on to set up two goals in the 5-0 league victory against Lazio on 13 November.

• The forward, who has started the last two group stage matches having been an unused substitute against Servette on Matchday 1, was part of the Brescia side eliminated 6-0 on aggregate by Wolfsburg in the 2015/16 UEFA Women's Champions League quarter-finals.

• The striker, in her fourth season with the Bianconere, was the first Juventus player to reach 50 goals for the club in all competitions and scored four in as many appearances in qualifying for this group stage.

Andrea Stašková

• The 21-year-old, a 77th-minute substitute, set up Girelli's added-time equaliser on Matchday 3.

• The forward has two assists in the group stage – also laying on Lena Hurtig’s strike against Servette on Matchday 1 – with only Wolfsburg's Oberdorf (three) managing more (three).

• Stašková, who scored late winners in 2-1 away successes at Roma and Inter in Serie A last month, had a penalty saved by Inês Pereira in Juve's 3-0 opening win at Servette on 6 October.

• The Czech Republic international was one of two Bianconere players to scored a hat-trick in the emphatic 12-0 qualifying success against Kamenica Sasa of North Macedonia back in August.

Key stats

• Wolfsburg have lost only four of their last 18 UEFA Women's Champions League matches.

• Wolfsburg have not lost in their own stadium since a 4-2 home defeat in the UEFA Women's Champions League against Lyon in March 2019. That is one of only three defeats in their 32 home European matches; two came against Lyon, the other Paris.



• The She-Wolves have won ten of their last 11 UEFA Women’s Champions League matches in Wolfsburg – including each of the last six.

• The German side are unbeaten in their previous five UEFA Women's Champions League games against Italian clubs (W3 D2).

• Wolfsburg have scored two or more goals in their previous five European matches against Italian clubs.

• Wolfsburg have scored 15 goals in their five UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season.

• Juventus have not lost an away match since a 2-1 defeat against Roma in the Coppa Italia in March.

• The Italian side have lost only one of their seven UEFA Women's Champions League matches this season (W5 D1).

• Juventus have scored at least one first-half goal in their seven European matches this season.

• The Turin team have scored in nine of their last ten European fixtures.