Women's Champions League preview: Servette FCCF vs Wolfsburg

Wolfsburg, two-time UEFA Women's Champions League winners, head to Servette needing a victory to prolong their hopes of qualification from Group A.

• Die Wölfinnen come up against a Servette side still seeking their first goal of this inaugural group stage, with the Swiss champions conceding a competition-high 16 along the way and unable to finish in the top two of the section.

• Wolfsburg were 5-0 winners when the two met on Matchday 2, captain Svenja Huth opening the scoring after 18 minutes before Tabea Wassmuth added two more before half-time (26, 43). Dominique Janssen (51) and substitute Joëlle Smits (68) sealed the German club's only group success to date.

• Wolfsburg kicked off their Group A campaign with a dramatic 3-3 draw against last season's runners-up Chelsea, before following their win against Servette with a solitary point from their two games against Juventus, a 2-2 draw in Turin on Matchday 3 precedinga shock 2-0 home defeat last time out.

• Wolfsburg will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not win and Juventus prevail at Chelsea, or if they lose and Juve avoid defeat.

• Three of the seven group goals Wolfsburg have conceded have come in added time.

• Servette are one of two teams still without a point after four games along with HB Køge in Group C. Les Grenat opened with a 3-0 home defeat against Juventus and, after losing in Germany on Matchday 2, were beaten home (0-7) and away (0-1) by Chelsea, that Matchday 3 result the record group stage defeat.

Ones to watch: Servette

Jade Boho

• The 35-year-old, one of three players to have started all eight of Servette's UEFA Women's Champions League matches including qualifying this season along with Inês Pereira and Amandine Soulard, joined the Geneva side in the summer, penning a one-year deal after three years with Spanish outfit Logroño.

• The Equatorial Guinea international has mustered a club-high five attempts in the group stage.

• The forward scored in three of her four qualifying appearances and is the only Servette player with more than one goal in this season's competition.

• Boho represented Rayo Vallecano in the UEFA Women's Champions League over a decade ago.

Natalia Padilla Bidas

• The teenager, who signed a contract extension until 2023 on 5 November – the day before her 19th birthday – scored in the 3-0 league win against Basel on 14 November.

• Padilla Bidas has started the last three group games since coming on as a 63rd-minute substitute against Juventus, heading against the post just three minutes after her introduction.

• The forward joined Les Grenat in January 2021 from hometown side Málaga.

• She represents Poland and started both of their November FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers; qualifying via her mother, Padilla Bidas made her senior debut earlier this year.

Inês Pereira

• The 22-year-old has made 25 saves in the group stage; only three goalkeepers have made more across the opening four matchdays.

• Pereira has played every minute of Servette's European campaign this term including qualifying, keeping a clean sheet in her first two appearances.

• She is one of three goalkeepers to made penalty save in the group stage, keeping out Andrea Stašková's 27th-minute spot kick in the 3-0 Matchday 1 reverse against Juventus.

• The Portuguese international – Les Grenat's the first signing of the summer, from Sporting CP in June – played in the 4-0 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying victory against Israel on 25 November.

Ones to watch: Wolfsburg

Svenja Huth

• The 30-year-old, a UEFA Women's Champions League winner with FFC Frankfurt in 2014/15, is one of seven Wolfsburg players to start every game in this season's competition including qualifying.

• The forward scored her second goal in this competition in the 5-0 Matchday 2 victory against Servette.

• Huth made her Frauen-Bundesliga debut in 2007/08 after coming through the ranks at Frankfurt, who went on to lift the league title that season.

• The Germany international, who was part of their UEFA Women's EURO 2013 success, scored in a 3-1 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying win in Portugal on 30 November.

Jill Roord

• The 24-year-old is Wolfsburg's leading Frauen-Bundesliga scorer this term with six goals – including one in the 5-0 victory against Jena last weekend – and is one of only two players to have started all of Die Wölfinnen's league matches along with Dominique Janssen.

• Roord scored Wolfsburg's second goal in the 3-3 Matchday 1 draw away to Chelsea to make it two in her opening three European appearances this term; she has not found the net in her last three matches.

• The midfielder began her career in her native Netherlands with Twente – the club her father, Rene, represented – where she finished as leading Eredivisie scorer in 2016, before spending two years with Bayern (2017–19).

• The Dutch international won the UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship in 2014, and added the senior title three years later; Roord started her country's 2-2 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying draw away to the Czech Republic on 27 November.

Tabea Wassmuth

• The 25-year-old is the leading scorer in the group stage with five goals, finding the net in her first three matches before drawing a blank in the Matchday 4 defeat against Juventus.

• The attacking midfielder was the only player to score in each of the opening three matchdays and has three goals in her two away appearances.



• Wassmuth has registered nine attempts on target across the first four rounds of group games, level with Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema.

• The Germany international came through the youth ranks at Hoffenheim before joining Die Wölfinnen ahead of this campaign, with the deal announced in January 2021.

Key stats

• Servette and Group B's Breidablik are the only teams still to score in the group stage.

• The Swiss side and HB Køge in Group C are the only sides to have lost their first four matches.

• Wolfsburg drew their first two Group A away games, 3-3 at Chelsea and 2-2 at Juventus and are without a win in their last five UEFA Women's Champions League away matches (D2 L3).

• Wolfsburg have conceded two or more goals in seven of their last eight European matches.