Women's Champions League preview: Paris Saint-Germain vs Breidablik

Paris Saint-Germain, who are already confirmed as Group B winners, will hope to continue their flawless campaign against a Breidablik side who are still searching for their first goal in the section.

• The Parisians are one of two clubs to have won all their five group games along with Barcelona and have the joint-most prolific attack in this group stage with 19 goals, level with the Spanish side.

• Paris were made to work for their Matchday 1 victory in Iceland, Lea Khelifi's close-range finish and Grace Geyoro's late strike earning last season's semi-finalists a 2-0 win.

• Breidablik, whose solitary Group B point came in the goalless draw with WFC Kharkiv on Matchday 3, will be looking to break their goalscoring duck and become the first team to breach Ollé-Nicolle's Paris.

• Paris have gone 509 minutes without conceding a UEFA Women's Champions League goal, since Lieke Martens' 31st-minute effort in the 2-1 semi-final second-leg defeat at Barcelona in May.

Ones to watch: Paris

Grace Geyoro

• The 24-year-old's Matchday 1 goal against Breidablik was only her second in the UEFA Women’s Champions League.

• Appointed Paris captain in the summer, she made her 150th appearance for the club.

• Geyoro had her penalty saved in the 7-6 shoot-out defeat against Division 1 Féminine rivals Lyon in the 2017 UEFA Women's Champions League final.

• The midfielder, who extended her contract until 2024 on 3 December, is a product of Les Parisiennes' youth system and made her senior debut in October 2014.

Jordyn Huitema

• The 20-year-old's goal in the 6-0 Matchday 5 win against Kharkiv took her tally to four in this season's group stage in just 192 minutes of playing time.

• The forward scored the first ever UEFA Women's Champions League group stage hat-trick in the space of 17 first-half minutes against Kharkiv on Matchday 2.



• Huitema has scored ten goals in 15 appearances in this competition including one on each of her last five starts, hitting eight goals in those five games.

• The Canadian international came on as a substitute in both of the friendlies against Mexico last month, scoring in a 2-1 defeat on 27 November.



Sakina Karchaoui

• The 25-year-old got the winner in the 1-0 league success against Bordeaux on 12 December.

• The defender scored her first European goal in the Matchday 4 win at Real Madrid.

• Karchaoui has supplied two assists in the group stage so far, with no Paris player creating more goals.

• The French international signed for Paris in July this year, joining from Lyon – with whom she won the 2019/20 UEFA Women's Champions League in her solitary campaign – after eight years in the first team at Montpellier, where she came through the ranks.



Ones to watch: Breidablik

Agla María Albertsdóttir

• The 22-year-old has had 11 attempts on goal and five on target – both the most by a Breidablik player.

• Albertsdóttir was the club's top scorer in the qualifying campaign, striking six times – including a hat-trick against Gintr – and also showed her goalscoring prowess in the title-winning 2020 season, sharing the Icelandic top-flight golden boot with team-mate Sveindís Jane Jónsdóttir.



• The attacker was pipped in the top scorer race in the Icelandic 2021 league campaign by Selfoss' Brenna Lovera, who got one more strike than Albertsdóttir's 12.



Kristín Dís Árnadóttir

• The 22-year-old has started all nine of Breidablik's European matches this season, qualifying included, playing every minute in Group B.

• Árnadóttir has made 39 ball recoveries in the group stage so far, with only Häcken's Filippa Curmark (40) and Lyon's Kadeisha Buchanan (47) recording more.

• The defender has been a first-team regular since joining in 2016 after spells at Augnablik and Fylkir.

Telma Ívarsdóttir

• The 22-year-old has produced 31 saves in the group stage, fewer only than HB Køge's Kaylan Marckese (34).

• The goalkeeper, who has been with Breidablik since 2015, only made her debut for the club this season having previously been loaned out to Grindavík, Haukur, Augnablik and most recently FH.

• Ívarsdóttir is yet to make her senior international debut having been an unused substitute for Iceland's FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers in October and November.



Key stats

• Paris have won 15 of their 16 matches in all competitions this season including all eight at home without conceding a goal. They have managed 15 clean sheets, home and away, in 2021/22.



• Paris are the only team yet to concede in the UEFA Women's Champions League stage.

• Breidablik are still looking for their first group victory, as are Servette (Group A) and HB Køge (C).