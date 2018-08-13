Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Learn more >

Women's Champions League qualifying report

Monday 13 August 2018

Ajax, Slavia Praha and Glasgow City are among the 12 teams that have progressed to complete the round of 32 line-up.

Gintra Universitetas were one of the 12 qualifiers
Gintra Universitetas were one of the 12 qualifiers ©Gintra Universitetas

The UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round has concluded, with the ten group winners and the two runners-up with the best records against the sides first and third in their sections progressing. They join the 20 teams given byes to the knockout phase.

The qualifiers

Group 1: Ajax (NED), Thór/KA (ISL)*

Group 2: Somatio Barcelona FA (CYP)

Group 3: Glasgow City (SCO)

Group 4: Slavia Praha (CZE)

How Lyon make it three in a row last season
How Lyon make it three in a row last season

Group 5: ŽFK Spartak (SRB)

Group 6: WFC Khakhiv (UKR)

Group 7: BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ)

Group 8: SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH)

Group 9: Gintra Universitetas (LTU, hosts), Honka (FIN)*

Group 10: Avaldsnes (NOR)

*The two runners-up with the best record against the sides first and third in their group

  • Former quarter-finalists Glasgow City and Slavia Praha will be seeded in the round of 32.
  • Somatio Barcelona FA were the only one of eight debutants to get through, though Anderlecht and Górnik Łęczna only missed out in a three-way tie-breaker behind Glasgow.

Bye to round of 32

Lyon (FRA, holders)
Wolfsburg (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Barcelona (ESP)
FC Rosengård (SWE)
Manchester City (ENG)
Bayern München (GER)
Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
Chelsea (ENG)
Brøndby (DEN)
FC Zürich (SUI)
Linköping (SWE)
Zvezda-2005 (RUS)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
LSK Kvinner (NOR)
Atlético Madrid (ESP)
St. Pölten (AUT)
Fiorentina (ITA)
Ryazan-VDV (RUS)
Juventus (ITA)

Tournament calendar

Round of 32 draw: 17 August
Round of 32: 12/13 & 26/27 September
Round of 16 draw: 1 October
Round of 16: 17/18 October & 31 October/1 November
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 9 November
Quarter-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 March
Semi-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 April
Final: 18 May 2019, Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday 17 August 2018

Related Items

Who will succeed Lyon? The road to Budapest 2019
24/05/2018

LiveWho will succeed Lyon? The road to Budapest 2019

The final will be played in Hungary for the first time in 2019, at Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest: the lowdown on the dates and contenders.
Who will succeed Lyon? The road to Budapest 2019
24/05/2018

LiveWho will succeed Lyon? The road to Budapest 2019

The final will be played in Hungary for the first time in 2019, at Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest: the lowdown on the dates and contenders.
Top