Women's Champions League qualifying report
Monday 13 August 2018
Article summary
Ajax, Slavia Praha and Glasgow City are among the 12 teams that have progressed to complete the round of 32 line-up.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round has concluded, with the ten group winners and the two runners-up with the best records against the sides first and third in their sections progressing. They join the 20 teams given byes to the knockout phase.
The qualifiers
Group 1: Ajax (NED), Thór/KA (ISL)*
Group 2: Somatio Barcelona FA (CYP)
Group 3: Glasgow City (SCO)
Group 4: Slavia Praha (CZE)
Group 5: ŽFK Spartak (SRB)
Group 6: WFC Khakhiv (UKR)
Group 7: BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ)
Group 8: SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH)
Group 9: Gintra Universitetas (LTU, hosts), Honka (FIN)*
Group 10: Avaldsnes (NOR)
*The two runners-up with the best record against the sides first and third in their group
- Former quarter-finalists Glasgow City and Slavia Praha will be seeded in the round of 32.
- Somatio Barcelona FA were the only one of eight debutants to get through, though Anderlecht and Górnik Łęczna only missed out in a three-way tie-breaker behind Glasgow.
Bye to round of 32
Lyon (FRA, holders)
Wolfsburg (GER)
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)
Barcelona (ESP)
FC Rosengård (SWE)
Manchester City (ENG)
Bayern München (GER)
Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
Chelsea (ENG)
Brøndby (DEN)
FC Zürich (SUI)
Linköping (SWE)
Zvezda-2005 (RUS)
Sparta Praha (CZE)
LSK Kvinner (NOR)
Atlético Madrid (ESP)
St. Pölten (AUT)
Fiorentina (ITA)
Ryazan-VDV (RUS)
Juventus (ITA)
Tournament calendar
Round of 32 draw: 17 August
Round of 32: 12/13 & 26/27 September
Round of 16 draw: 1 October
Round of 16: 17/18 October & 31 October/1 November
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 9 November
Quarter-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 March
Semi-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 April
Final: 18 May 2019, Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest