Women's Champions League qualifying report

The UEFA Women's Champions League qualifying round has concluded, with the ten group winners and the two runners-up with the best records against the sides first and third in their sections progressing. They join the 20 teams given byes to the knockout phase.

Group 1: Ajax (NED), Thór/KA (ISL)*

Group 2: Somatio Barcelona FA (CYP)

Group 3: Glasgow City (SCO)

Group 4: Slavia Praha (CZE)

Group 5: ŽFK Spartak (SRB)

Group 6: WFC Khakhiv (UKR)

Group 7: BIIK-Kazygurt (KAZ)

Group 8: SFK 2000 Sarajevo (BIH)

Group 9: Gintra Universitetas (LTU, hosts), Honka (FIN)*

Group 10: Avaldsnes (NOR)

*The two runners-up with the best record against the sides first and third in their group

Former quarter-finalists Glasgow City and Slavia Praha will be seeded in the round of 32.

Somatio Barcelona FA were the only one of eight debutants to get through, though Anderlecht and Górnik Łęczna only missed out in a three-way tie-breaker behind Glasgow.

Bye to round of 32

Lyon (FRA, holders)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Barcelona (ESP)

FC Rosengård (SWE)

Manchester City (ENG)

Bayern München (GER)

Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)

Chelsea (ENG)

Brøndby (DEN)

FC Zürich (SUI)

Linköping (SWE)

Zvezda-2005 (RUS)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

LSK Kvinner (NOR)

Atlético Madrid (ESP)

St. Pölten (AUT)

Fiorentina (ITA)

Ryazan-VDV (RUS)

Juventus (ITA)

Tournament calendar

Round of 32 draw: 17 August

Round of 32: 12/13 & 26/27 September

Round of 16 draw: 1 October

Round of 16: 17/18 October & 31 October/1 November

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 9 November

Quarter-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 March

Semi-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 April

Final: 18 May 2019, Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest