Women's Player of the Year: meet the nominees

Pernille Harder, Ada Hegerberg and Amandine Henry make up the shortlist for the 2017/18 UEFA Women's Player of the Year award.

Winner announced in Monaco on 30 August

Previous winners: Lieke Martens (2017), Ada Hegerberg (2016), Célia Šašić (2015), Nadine Kessler (2014), Nadine Angerer (2013)

©Sportsfile

Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg & Denmark)

Close to pipping Martens to the award last year, the 25-year-old Denmark captain spearheaded Wolfsburg's run to the UEFA Women's Champions League final and another German double with her versatile forward play, top-scoring in the Frauen-Bundesliga.



2017/18 honours: German League winner, German Cup winner, UEFA Women's Champions League runner-up

Previous award finishes: 2nd (2017)



Log in for free to watch the highlights Meet the nominees

Stats:

Domestic league

Appearances: 21

Goals: 17

UEFA Women's Champions League

Appearances: 8

Goals: 8

Assists: 6

FIFA Women's World Cup qualifying

Appearances: 5

Goals: 5

Assists: 3

©Sportsfile

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)

The 2015/16 prize winner hit a competition record-equalling 14 goals in helping Lyon win that season's UEFA Women's Champions League. This time she went one better with 15 goals as Lyon made it three European titles in a row – the latest feat for a prolific forward who has more than 250 career goals by the age of 23, including 47 last term for her club, where she is now under contract till 2021. Currently not playing international football for Norway.

2017/18 honours: UEFA Women's Champions League winner, French League winner, French Cup runner-up

Previous award finishes: 1st (2016)



Stats:

Log in for free to watch the highlights 2016: Hegerberg voted Europe's best

Domestic league

Appearances: 20

Goals: 31

UEFA Women's Champions League

Appearances: 9

Goals: 15

Assists: 2

©AFP/Getty Images

Amandine Henry (Portland Thorns/Lyon & France)

After helping Portland triumph in the American NWSL play-offs last October, Henry returned to Lyon, where the midfield anchor had previously played with glittering success between 2007 and 2016. She quickly proved the fulcrum of what would be the 28-year-old's fourth UEFA Women's Champions League victory with the club, crucially equalising in extra time of their 4-1 final win against Wolfsburg and being named player of the match.



2017/18 honours: UEFA Women's Champions League winner, French League winner, NWSL winner, French Cup runner-up

Previous award finishes: 2nd (2016, 2015)



Stats:

Log in for free to watch the highlights Watch highlights of Lyon's triumph in Kyiv

Domestic league

Portland Thorns (2017)

Appearances: 23

Goals: 3



Lyon (2017/18)

Appearances: 7

Goals: 3

UEFA Women's Champions League

Appearances: 5

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

International (France automatically qualified for World Cup as hosts)

Appearances: 10

Goals: 4