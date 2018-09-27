#UWCL last 32: Barcelona, Atlético, Lyon through, Juve out
Thursday 27 September 2018
Barcelona overturned a 3-1 first-leg deficit and Atlético stunned Manchester City to make the last 16 with holders Lyon but Juventus's debut is over.
The UEFA Women's Champions League round of 16 line-up is complete after this week's last 32 second legs.
Barcelona beat BIIK-Kazygurt 3-0 on Wednesday to overturn their 3-1 first-leg loss in Kazakhstan and there was more Spanish delight as Atlético Madrid knocked out Manchester City, who had reached the semi-finals in both previous entires and only previously gone out to Lyon.
Juventus's debut is over after a 1-0 loss at Brøndby, though Fiorentina did knock out Denmark's other contenders Fortuna Hjørring. Last season's runners-up Wolfsburg and Bayern München are through while Ajax have made the last 16 for the first time, with Chelsea and both Swedish contenders also progressing.
On Thursday six further second legs after played, with Lyon continuing their bid for an unprecedented fourth straight title by knocking out Avaldsnes at this stage for the second year running as they went through along with two-time finalists Paris Saint-Germain, Slavia Praha, Zürich, LSK Kvinner and Glasgow City, who survived a second-leg loss at home to the last remaining debutants, Somatio Barcelona FA of Cyprus.
Second legs: results/fixtures
Wednesday
Linköping 4-0 WFC Kharkiv (agg: 10-1)
Barcelona 3-0 BIIK-Kazygurt (agg: 4-3)
Wolfsburg 2-0 Thór/KA (agg: 3-0)
Brøndby 1-0 Juventus (agg:3-2)
Sparta Praha 1-2 Ajax (agg: 1-4)
Bayern München 4-0 ŽFK Spartak (agg: 11-0)
FC Rosengård 2-0 Ryazan-VDV (agg: 3-0)
Fortuna Hjørring 0-2 Fiorentina (agg: 0-4)
Manchester City 0-2 Atlético Madrid (agg: 1-3)
Chelsea 6-0 SFK 2000 Sarajevo (agg: 11-0)
Thursday
Zvezda-2005 0-1 LSK Kvinner (agg: 0-4)
Slavia Praha 4-0 Gintra Universitetas (first leg: 7-0)
Lyon 5-0 Avaldsnes (agg: 7-0)
Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 St. Pölten (agg: 6-1)
FC Zürich 5-1 Honka (agg: 6-1)
Glasgow City 0-1 Somatio Barcelona FA (agg: 2-1)
- BIIK of Kazakhstan faced Barcelona in this round in 2015/16, drawing 1-1 at home but losing 4-1 in Spain: this time they beat their visitors 3-1 in the opening leg but lost the return 3-0.
- Fiorentina, on debut, beat Fortuna 2-1 on aggregate in this round last season and have knocked them out again this time.
- Juventus, making their debut, went out in the other Italy v Denmark tie to Brøndby, the first team to compete in the knockout phase 15 times.
- LSK's victory means they have won all 24 of their competitive fixtures in 2018, retaining the Norwegian title to book a return in 2019/20.
First-leg results
Honka 0-1 FC Zürich
Fiorentina 2-0 Fortuna Hjørring
Ajax 2-0 Sparta Praha
Avaldsnes 0-2 Lyon
Ryazan-VDV 0-1 FC Rosengård
Juventus 2-2 Brøndby
SFK 2000 Sarajevo 0-5 Chelsea
Thór/KA 0-1 Wolfsburg
BIIK-Kazygurt 3-1 Barcelona
Somatio Barcelona FA 0-2 Glasgow City
ŽFK Spartak 0-7 Bayern München
St. Pölten 1-4 Paris Saint-Germain
WFC Kharkiv 1-6 Linköping
Atlético Madrid 1-1 Manchester City
Gintra Universitetas 0-3 Slavia Praha
LSK Kvinner 3-0 Zvezda-2005
Road to Budapest
Round of 16 draw: 1 October, Nyon
Round of 16: 17/18 October & 31 October/1 November
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 9 November, Nyon
Quarter-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 March
Semi-finals: 20/21 & 27/28 April
Final: 18 May 2019, Ferencváros Stadium, Budapest