Who will succeed Lyon: road to Vienna

The 2020 UEFA Women's Champions League final will be played that May at Viola Park in Vienna, and the season's dates and provisional access list have been released.

Dates: road to Vienna

Qualifying round draw: 21 June 2019, Nyon

Qualifying round: 7, 10 & 13 August 2019

Round of 32 draw: 16 August 2019

Round of 32: 11/12 & 25/26 September 2019

Round of 16 draw: 30 September 2019

Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October 2019

Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November 2019

Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April 2020

Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May 2020

Final: 24 May 2020

Entries

The 12 highest-ranking nations in the UEFA Women's Champions League association coefficient rankings at the end of 2017/18 will be guaranteed two entries: Germany, France, England, Sweden, Spain, Denmark, Czech Republic, Italy, Switzerland, Russia, Scotland and Austia. All other entrant associations will have one representative, while the defending champions will also take part if they have not already qualified via their league (making it possible for one country to have three clubs involved).

The holders and a certain number of teams from the 12 top ranked nations will have byes to the last 32 with the rest starting in the qualifying round, with the exact total determined by the volume of entries. Possible round allocations can be found in the provisional access list.

Contenders to watch



Holders: Lyon (FRA)

Former winners: Arsenal, Wolfsburg (GER)

Former finalists: Barcelona (ESP), Fortuna Hjørring (DEN), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Zvezda-2005 (RUS)

Former semi-finalists: Bayern München (GER), Brøndby (DEN), Manchester City (ENG)

Former quarter-finalists: Glasgow City (SCO), Göteborg (SWE), LSK Kvinner (NOR), Slavia Praha (CZE), Sparta Praha (CZE)

Notable names: Anderlecht (BEL), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Beşiktaş (TUR, debut), Braga (POR), Fiorentina (ITA), Juventus (ITA), Piteå (SWE, debut), Twente (NED)

• All names provisional: full entry list and teams given byes to round of 32 to be confirmed by UEFA.

Venue: Viola Park, Vienna

The home of 24-time domestic champions Austria Wien – the 1978 European Cup Winners' Cup runners-up – Viola Park was previously known as Franz-Horr-Stadion, having been named in honour of former Vienna Football Association president Franz Horr.

This will be the first major UEFA final held at Viola Park, and the first time a UEFA Women's Cup or UEFA Women's Champions League decider has taken place in Vienna. The 2020 showpiece will also be the first major UEFA final in the Austrian capital since Ajax beat AC Milan 1-0 in the 1995 UEFA Champions League decider at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion.