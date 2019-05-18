Lyon reach new level: 2019 #UWCL at a glance
Saturday 18 May 2019
Lyon wrapped up their sixth title, and fourth in a row, with an Ada Hegerberg-inspired cruise against Barcelona.
Final
Lyon 4-1 Barcelona
Top scorers
Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg) 8
Krystyna Freda (Somatio Barcelona) 7
Ada Hegerberg (Lyon) 7
Petra Divišová (Slavia Praha) 6
Tereza Kozarova (Slavia Praha) 6
Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon) 6
Tine De Caigny (Anderlecht) 5
Toni Duggan (Barcelona) 5
Isadora Freitas (Gintra Universitetas) 5
Marie-Antoinette Katoto (Paris Saint-Germain) 5
Fran Kirby (Chelsea) 5
(includes qualifying round)
Squad of the season
Goalkeepers
Sandra Paños (Barcelona)
Sarah Bouhaddi (Lyon)
Defenders
Millie Bright (Chelsea)
Amel Majri (Lyon)
Wendie Renard (Lyon)
Irene Paredes (Paris Saint-Germain)
Lucy Bronze (Lyon)
Griedge M'Bock Bathy (Lyon)
Midfielders
Vicky Losada (Barcelona)
Melanie Leupolz (Bayern München)
Amandine Henry (Lyon)
Dzsenifer Marozsán (Lyon)
Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
Forwards
Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea)
Ada Hegerberg (Lyon)
Eugénie Le Sommer (Lyon)
Pernille Harder (Wolfsburg)
Karen Carney (Chelsea)
Records
- Lyon are the first six-time winners and the only side to have claimed the title four years in a row (the next best are four and two respectively).
- Barcelona were Spain's first finalists.
- Sarah Bouhaddi, Wendie Renard, and Eugénie Le Sommer have set a new record of six final victories, all for Lyon.
- Ada Hegerberg scored only the second final hat-trick after Inka Grings in the first leg of the 2009 decider for Duisburg at Zvezda-2005.
- Lyon reached their eighth final, two ahead of FFC Frankfurt, and a fourth in a row for the second time.
- Renard and Bouhaddi also increased their personal records by appearing in their eighth finals for Lyon.
- Renard overtook Camille Abily by making her 82nd competition appearance in the final (Abily went to 81 in the 2018 final before retirement).
- Japan's Saki Kumagai became the first Asian to 50 tournament appearances in the final for Lyon.
- Nigeria forward Asisat Oshoala, who scored as a subsitute for Barcelona in Budapest, is the first senior African international to play in a final of this competition.
- Anja Mittag scored her record 51st and last goal in this competition in the round of 16 for Rosengård against Slavia, she has since announced her retirement as the only women over a half-century of European goals.
- The 22,911 crowd that saw Lyon play Chelsea in the semis was the biggest ever in this competition for any game other than a final. Lyon also attracted the quarter-final record of 17,840 against Wolfsburg.
Roll of honour
UEFA Women's Champions League
2018/19: Lyon (FRA) 4-1 Barcelona (ESP): Budapest
2017/18: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-4 aet Lyon (FRA): Kyiv
2016/17: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 7-6 pens Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Cardiff
2015/16: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-1 aet, 3-4 pens Lyon (FRA): Reggio Emilia
2014/15: FFC Frankfurt (GER) 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain (FRA): Berlin
2013/14: Tyresö (SWE) 3-4 Wolfsburg (GER): Lisbon
2012/13: Wolfsburg (GER) 1-0 Lyon (FRA): London
2011/12: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 FFC Frankfurt (GER): Munich
2010/11: Lyon (FRA) 2-0 Turbine Potsdam (GER): London
2009/10: Lyon (FRA) 0-0 aet, 6-7 pens Turbine Potsdam (GER): Getafe
UEFA Women's Cup
2008/09: Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1-7 agg Duisburg (GER)
2007/08: Umeå (SWE) 3-4 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2006/07: Umeå (SWE) 0-1 agg Arsenal (ENG)
2005/06: Turbine Potsdam (GER) 2-7 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2004/05: Djurgården (SWE) 1-5 agg Turbine Potsdam (GER)
2003/04: Umeå (SWE) 8-0 agg FFC Frankfurt (GER)
2002/03: Umeå (SWE) 7-1 agg Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)
2001/02: Umeå (SWE) 0-2 FFC Frankfurt (GER): Frankfurt
- Most wins
By club
Lyon (FRA) 6
FFC Frankfurt (GER) 4
Turbine Potsdam (GER)/Umeå (SWE)/Wolfsburg (GER) 2
Arsenal (ENG)/Duisburg (GER) 1
By country
Germany 9
France 6
Sweden 2
England 1
- Most final appearances
By club
Lyon (FRA) 8
FFC Frankfurt (GER) 6
Umeå (SWE) 5
Turbine Potsdam (GER) 4
Wolfsburg (GER) 4
Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 2
Arsenal (ENG)/Barcelona (ESP), Djurgården (SWE)/Duisburg (GER)/Fortuna Hjørring (DEN)/Tyresö (SWE)/Zvezda-2005 (RUS) 1
By country
Germany 15
France 10
Sweden 7
Denmark, England, Russia, Spain 1
(2006 final counts as two German appearances, 2017 counts as two French appearances)