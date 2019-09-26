Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Round of 32 report: see who went through

Thursday 26 September 2019

Holders Lyon, former winners Arsenal and Wolfsburg, plus past finalists Barcelona, Paris and Fortuna all progressed.

Arsenal won on their competition return
Arsenal won on their competition return ©Arsenal FC

Second legs

Thursday 26 September

Brøndby 1-1 Piteå (agg: 2-1)
Sparta Praha 0-1 Breidablik (agg: 2-4)
Zürich 1-3 Minsk (agg: 1-4)
Atlético Madrid 1-1 ŽFK Spartak (agg: 4-3)
Arsenal 2-0 Fiorentina (agg: 6-0)
Glasgow City 4-1 Chertanovo (agg: 5-1)
Paris Saint-Germain 0-0 Braga (agg: 7-0)

Wednesday 25 September

BIIK-Kazygurt 2-0 Anderlecht (agg: 3-1)
Lyon 7-0 Ryazan-VDV (agg: 16-0)
Wolfsburg 5-0 Mitrovica (agg: 15-0)
Fortuna Hjørring 2-0 Vllaznia (agg: 3-0)
Barcelona 2-1 Juventus (agg: 4-1)
Twente 1-2 St. Pölten (agg: 5-4)
Bayern München 0-1 Göteborg (agg: 2-2, Bayern win on away goals)
Slavia Praha 5-1 Hibernian (agg: 9-2)
Manchester City 4-0 Lugano (agg: 11-1)

Top ten #UWCL goals of the 2018/19 season
  • Ada Hegerberg's first-leg hat-trick and double in the return moves her to 49 European goals, overtaking Conny Pohlers and Marta, and behind only Anja Mittag (51). Hegerberg also now has 45 European goals for Lyon, a new single-club record, two ahead of Abily and Eugénie Le Sommer (who levelled the old mark earlier in the game).
  • Le Sommer made her 70th European appearance in Lyon's second leg and got her 43rd goal, moving her level with Camille Abily in all-time joint fifth overall.
  • Lyon have now got past the round of 32 in all 11 seasons since its introduction.
  • Minsk are the first Belarusian side to win a round of 32 tie.
  • Janine Beckie got a hat-trick for City while Slavia's Tereza Kožárová and Hegerberg are currently joint knockout top scorers on five goals; including qualifying, Twente's Fenna Kalma has nine.
  • Wolfsburg and Arsenal (ending a five-year absence) are the other former winners involved, while Barcelona, Paris and Fortuna are past finalists
  • Brøndby are in the knockout rounds for a record 16th time; like Fortuna and Lyon, they have featured in all 11 seasons of the round of 32 under this format
  • Piteå, Lugano and Chertanovo made their debuts in this round while fellow newcomers Braga came through the qualifying round
  • Albania (Vlllaznia) and Kosovo (Mitrovica) were represented in the round of 32 for the first time
  • Anderlecht were also making their knockout bow after knocking out 2018/19 quarter-finalists LSK Kvinner, but fell to fellow qualifying round graduates BIIK-Kazygurt.

First legs

Thursday 12 September

Fiorentina 0-4 Arsenal
Anderlecht 1-1 BIIK-Kazygurt
ŽFK Spartak 2-3 Atlético Madrid
Lugano 1-7 Manchester City
Braga 0-7 Paris Saint-Germain

Wednesday 11 September

Ryazan-VDV 0-9 Lyon
Minsk 1-0 Zürich
Mitrovica 0-10 Wolfsburg
Chertanovo 0-1 Glasgow City 
Vllaznia 0-1 Fortuna Hjørring 
Göteborg 1-2 Bayern München
Piteå 0-1 Brøndby 
St. Pölten 2-4 Twente
Juventus 0-2 Barcelona
Hibernian 1-4 Slavia Praha
Breidablik 3-2 Sparta Praha

  • Hegerberg, Lyon colleague Wendie Renard, Wolfsburg's Pernille Harder (the 2018/19 top scorer), Kožárová, Paris's Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kalma also got first-leg trebles.
  • Mandy Islacker scored twice for Bayern including deep in added time.
  • Atlético also won in the last minute after twice conceding equalisers.
  • Formiga's goal for Paris at the age of 41 years 193 days makes her the oldest scorer in the competition's history.

Road to Vienna

Round of 16 draw: 30 September, Nyon
Round of 16: 16/17 & 30/31 October
Quarter-final & semi-final draw: 8 November, Nyon
Quarter-finals: 24/25 March & 1/2 April
Semi-finals: 25/26 April & 2/3 May
Final (Viola Park, Vienna): 24 May

