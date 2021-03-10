Lyon: what Women's Champions League records do they hold?

It was a journey that started in August 2007 in front of around 100 people in a qualifying round match in North Macedonia, and one that has taken the UEFA Women's Champions League by storm.

2020 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-3 Lyon

In October 2019, Lyon became the first club to play 100 matches in UEFA women's club competition, a 4-0 win away to Fortuna Hjørring in the first leg of the round of 16. From that opening game in what was then known as the UEFA Women's Cup – a 12-0 defeat of Slovakia's Slovan Duslo Šala in Strumica – they may not have improved on their margin of victory but have gone on to claim most of the club records in the competition, not least their seven titles, including a current run of five in a row which matches Real Madrid's male record from the first years of the European Cup. Paco Gento was in that team; his record of six European club titles has now been overtaken by three Lyon players.

Lyon in UEFA Women's Cup/UEFA Women's Champions League

2019 final highlights: Lyon 4-1 Barcelona

First game: Qualifying round v Slovan Duslo Šala, 9 August 2007, W12-0

First team: Pons; Renard, Georges, Bompastor, Nécib, Lepailleur, Henry (Thomis 46), Cruz Traña (Brétigny 53), Simone (Faye-Chellali 55), Kátia

First goalscorer: Camille Abily (7 minutes)

Time before first goal conceded: 530 minutes (in 2-1 win against Sparta Praha, second qualifying round, Stade de Gerland)

First holders knocked out: Arsenal, 2007/08 quarter-finals

First loss over 90 minutes: 1-3 v Duisburg (a), 2008/09 semi-final second leg (17th game)

First elimination before semi-finals: 2013/14 round of 16 v Turbine Potsdam (7th campaign)

Final wins: 2011, 2012, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020

Other final appearances: 2010, 2013

2018 final highlights: Wolfsburg 1-4 Lyon (aet)

Most titles: 7 (next most – FFC Frankfurt 4)

Most consecutive titles: 5 (next most – Umeå, Wolfsburg 2)

Most final appearances: 9 next most – FFC Frankfurt 6)

Most consecutive final appearances: 5 (next most – Lyon 4 (2010 to 2013), Umeå 3)

Most semi-final appearances: 10 (next most – FFC Frankfurt 8)

Most games played: 108 (next most – Arsenal 84)

Most games won: 86 (next most – FFC Frankfurt 54)

Most goals scored: 403 (next most – Arsenal 242)

Most goals in single season: 45 (2013/14)

Perfect season: 7 wins from 7 games in 2019/20 (matching Umeå's perfect 9 wins from 9 games in 2003/04)

Longest unbeaten run: 30 (ongoing, since 1-0 loss vs Manchester City 29/04/2017)

Most appearances by player: Wendie Renard 91 (highest non-Lyon player – 3rd Alex Popp, 79 for Duisburg and Wolfsburg)

Most goals by an individual: Ada Hegerberg 53

Most goals by player for single club: Ada Hegerberg 49 (highest non-Lyon player – 5th Nina Burger, 40 for Neulengbach)

Most goals by player in single season: Ada Hegerberg 15 (2017/18)

Most final wins by individual player: Sarah Bouhaddi, Wendie Renard, Eugénie Le Sommer 7

Most final appearances by individual player: Sarah Bouhaddi, Wendie Renard 9

Most match wins by individual player: Wendie Renard 70

Competition record crowd: 50,212 – Lyon v FFC Frankfurt, 2012 final, Munich

Competition record crowd outside final: 22,911 – Lyon v Chelsea, 2018/19 semi-final first leg

Quarter-final record crowd: 17,840 – Lyon v Wolfsburg, 2018/19 quarter-final first leg

Records they don't hold

Most participations: Brøndby, KÍ Klaksvík, SFK 2000 Sarajevo 18 (Lyon 14)

Most consecutive participations: Brøndby, SFK 2000 Sarajevo 18 (Lyon 14)

Most quarter-final appearances: Arsenal 13 (Lyon 12)

Most consecutive match wins: Umeå 14 (Lyon 12)

Most match wins by a coach: Bernd Schröder 43 (Turbine Potsdam)

Record win: Apollon 21-0 Ada Velipojë (2012/13 qualifying round)

Most goals by player in single game: Milena Nikolić (ŽFK Spartak) 8 v SS-11 Goliador-Real (2014/15 qualifying round)

Records up to 10/03/2021, quarter-final appearances include 2020/21